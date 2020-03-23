Accessibility Links

Can you give Disney Plus UK as a gift?

Disney Plus would make a great gift, but can you send a subscription as a present?

Mickey Mouse

Published:

You’ve probably already signed up to Disney Plus if you have kids – we’re sure it’s part of the parenting contract. If Marvel, Star Wars or the classic Disney films are your bag then there was probably never a question over whether you’d sign up.

The subscription service costs £59.99 for a year or £5.99 a month

Sign up for Disney+ now

Can you get a Disney+ gift voucher in the UK?

When Disney Plus first launched in the US and in other regions you could only buy a subscription for yourself, but this later opened up to offer an annual gift subscription. We can expect the same in the UK, but in the meantime it appears you can only buy the service for yourself (and your family sharing it). You can currently register up to ten devices on one Disney+ account and stream to four screens at once.

The only rule is you can’t gift Disney Plus to those who already have a subscription – they have to be a new user.

Otherwise, you choose a day to start it and then Disney sends them an email with instructions on how to sign up. That’s it. In the US the gift subscription is cheaper than the normal one too.

