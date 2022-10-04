The show stars Jeremy Allen White as a young chef from the world of fine dining who comes home to run his family's sandwich shop after the heartbreaking death of a relative.

Hit FX comedy-drama The Bear has already aired its first season in the US and has been greeted with critical acclaim across its run.

The series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri, but when will those in the UK be able to watch it, and where can they find the episodes?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Bear in the UK.

How to watch The Bear in the UK

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Berzatto in The Bear. Frank Ockenfels/FX

Having already aired its full first season in the US, all eight episodes of The Bear season 1 will become available to stream on Disney Plus on 5th October 2022.

The series has already been renewed for a second season on home channel FX, so once you've binged your way through the eight episodes you don't need to worry that this is the last you'll see of Carmy and the rest of the characters.

What is The Bear about?

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Berzatto and Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina in The Bear. Matt Dinerstein/FX

The official synopsis for The Bear reads: "The Bear follows Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family.

"A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

"The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family."

More like this

Who stars in The Bear?

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri in The Bear. FX/Disney Plus

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) as the central character Carmy, while Ebon Moss Bachrach (Andor) and Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth) also play major roles.

Here's a role list of the central and recurring cast for The Bear on Disney Plus:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

José Cervantes as Angel

Oliver Platt as Jimmy Cicero

Corey Hendrix as Gary

Richard Esteras as Manny

Chris Witaske as Pete

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Bear trailer

You can watch the full trailer for The Bear right here, now.

The Bear season 1 will be available to stream in full from 5th October 2022 on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney+ for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.