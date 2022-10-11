The Bear soundtrack: Every song in the Disney Plus drama
The acclaimed Disney Plus series has a killer soundtrack.
FX series The Bear is now available in the UK on Disney Plus, and if you can handle all the tension of the pressure-cooker kitchen environment, you may also find yourself tapping your toes to the show's killer soundtrack.
The series stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce and follows Carmen, a young chef from the fine dining world who comes home to run his family sandwich shop. It has been met with critical acclaim, while also already been renewed for a second season.
The show's soundtrack includes tracks from Pearl Jam, Counting Crows, Van Morrison and Genesis, but who else's songs are featured throughout the series?
Read on for a list of all the songs featured in The Bear on Disney Plus.
The Bear soundtrack: Every song featured in the Disney Plus drama
Episode 1 - System
New Noise - Refused
Old Engine Oil - The Budos Band
Don't Give a Damn - Serengeti
Don't Blame Steve - Serengeti
Via Chicago - Wilco
'Bulls on Parade' for Orchestra - Walt Ribeiro
Animal - Pearl Jam
Episode 2 - Hands
Rocco and His Brothers - Mi Loco Tango
Ajai Finale - Kenny Segal & Serengeti
Black Venom - The Budos Band
Have You Seen Me Lately? - Counting Crows
Saint Dominic's Preview - Van Morrison
Saints - The Breeders
Episode 3 - Brigade
The Dream is Always the Same - Tangerine Dream
In Too Deep - Genesis
Heat Not Heat - Serengeti
Oh My Heart - REM
Episode 4 - Dogs
One Fine Day - David Byrne & Brian Eno
Help Me, Rhonda - The Beach Boys
Loved By You - KIRBY
Check It Out - John Mellencamp
Episode 5 - Sheridan
Wish I Was - Kim Deal
Da Doo Ron Ron - The Crystals
Sisyphus - Andrew Bird
Impossible Germany - Wilco
Episode 6 - Ceres
Call the Police - LCD Soundsystem
Beat City - The Flowerpot Men
Peace Blossom Boogy - The Babe Rainbow
Aphasia - The Budos Band
Last Train Home - John Mayer
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Episode 7 - Review
Chicago - Sufjan Stevens
Spiders (Kidsmoke) - Wilco
Episode 8 - Braciole
Homicide - 999
Sashimi - Serengeti
New Noise - Refused
Let Down - Radiohead
The Bear is available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus - sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.