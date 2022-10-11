The Bear soundtrack: Every song in the Disney Plus drama

FX series The Bear is now available in the UK on Disney Plus, and if you can handle all the tension of the pressure-cooker kitchen environment, you may also find yourself tapping your toes to the show's killer soundtrack.

The series stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce and follows Carmen, a young chef from the fine dining world who comes home to run his family sandwich shop. It has been met with critical acclaim, while also already been renewed for a second season.