The Bear soundtrack: Every song in the Disney Plus drama

The acclaimed Disney Plus series has a killer soundtrack.

Carmen and Richie in a standoff
Disney Plus
By
Published: Tuesday, 11th October 2022 at 12:30 pm
FX series The Bear is now available in the UK on Disney Plus, and if you can handle all the tension of the pressure-cooker kitchen environment, you may also find yourself tapping your toes to the show's killer soundtrack.

The series stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce and follows Carmen, a young chef from the fine dining world who comes home to run his family sandwich shop. It has been met with critical acclaim, while also already been renewed for a second season.

The show's soundtrack includes tracks from Pearl Jam, Counting Crows, Van Morrison and Genesis, but who else's songs are featured throughout the series?

Read on for a list of all the songs featured in The Bear on Disney Plus.

The Bear soundtrack: Every song featured in the Disney Plus drama

Episode 1 - System

Carmen standing in the kitchen while his staff are cooking and working in the behind him
Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Berzatto in The Bear. Frank Ockenfels / FX

New Noise - Refused

Old Engine Oil - The Budos Band

Don't Give a Damn - Serengeti

Don't Blame Steve - Serengeti

Via Chicago - Wilco

'Bulls on Parade' for Orchestra - Walt Ribeiro

Animal - Pearl Jam

Episode 2 - Hands

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich in The Bear.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich in The Bear. Frank Ockenfels/FX

Rocco and His Brothers - Mi Loco Tango

Ajai Finale - Kenny Segal & Serengeti

Black Venom - The Budos Band

Have You Seen Me Lately? - Counting Crows

Saint Dominic's Preview - Van Morrison

Saints - The Breeders

Episode 3 - Brigade

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear.
Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu in The Bear. Frank Ockenfels/FX

The Dream is Always the Same - Tangerine Dream

In Too Deep - Genesis

Heat Not Heat - Serengeti

Oh My Heart - REM

Episode 4 - Dogs

Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto in The Bear.
Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto in The Bear. Frank Ockenfels/FX

One Fine Day - David Byrne & Brian Eno

Help Me, Rhonda - The Beach Boys

Loved By You - KIRBY

Check It Out - John Mellencamp

Episode 5 - Sheridan

Lionel Boyce as Marcus in The Bear.
Lionel Boyce as Marcus in The Bear. Frank Ockenfels/FX

Wish I Was - Kim Deal

Da Doo Ron Ron - The Crystals

Sisyphus - Andrew Bird

Impossible Germany - Wilco

Episode 6 - Ceres

Liza Colon-Zayas as Tina in The Bear.
Liza Colon-Zayas as Tina in The Bear. Frank Ockenfels/FX

Call the Police - LCD Soundsystem

Beat City - The Flowerpot Men

Peace Blossom Boogy - The Babe Rainbow

Aphasia - The Budos Band

Last Train Home - John Mayer

Episode 7 - Review

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak in The Bear.
Matty Matheson as Neil Fak in The Bear. Frank Ockenfels/FX

Chicago - Sufjan Stevens

Spiders (Kidsmoke) - Wilco

Episode 8 - Braciole

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim in The Bear.
Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim in The Bear. Frank Ockenfels/FX

Homicide - 999

Sashimi - Serengeti

New Noise - Refused

Let Down - Radiohead

