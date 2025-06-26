The season ends in a slightly more conclusive manner, with less certainty over whether the story has now reached a natural end, or whether we will get to see the continuing journey of the central characters.

So what do we know about season 5 so far? What have the creative team behind the drama said? And if the show is returning, when would we expect to see new episodes being released?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Bear season 5.

Will there be The Bear season 5?

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim and Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina in The Bear FX/Disney Plus

We don't yet know whether The Bear will be returning for season 5, or whether we have already seen the last of Carmy, Sydney and Richie.

The show has yet to be renewed, but that doesn't necessarily mean it won't be. Season 4 may have been confirmed before season 3 had even aired, but seasons 2 and 3 were only confirmed a few months after their predecessors had been released.

According to FX Boss John Landgraf, it sounds as though a renewal will totally depend upon creator Christopher Storer's vision for the show, rather than being based on season 4's viewership.

He told Variety back in July 2024 that "we really don’t know" whether there will be a season 5, adding that "these decisions are really creative decisions" and "it’s really Chris [Storer’s] decision".

He continued: "It’s about, how much more story does he have to tell? I mean, obviously, I’m hoping he has more than one more season of story to tell. But not to the extent that if there was one great season or three mediocre ones, I’d rather have one great one. You just have to follow the creative."

When it comes to the creative, it's hard to say which direction Storer and the team are travelling in. The season 4 finale feels somewhat like the Ted Lasso season 3 finale, in that it sees the main character leave their role, yet sets up future stories for the remaining characters.

Of course, that series could also prove to be informative, as while it once seemed like the show would veer off in a different direction, telling spin-off stories sans the title character, that has turned out not to be the case. The series is now returning for a fourth season, with Jason Sudeikis's Ted at its heart.

All this is to say, The Bear's future remains uncertain - for now. We're sure we'll get more information in the coming weeks and months, and will update this page accordingly.

When would The Bear season 5 be released?

Lionel Boyce as Marcus in The Bear FX/Disney Plus

If The Bear were to return for season 5, then we could feasibly see it arriving in a year's time, in June 2026.

The Bear has been one of the most consistent shows on TV with its release schedules, as all four seasons have been released a year apart in June.

However, the fact that the season 4 finale acts as a bit of a bookend to many of the show's arcs, and the cast have been taking on bigger and bigger roles outside of the series (like Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who is currently on the set of Avengers: Doomsday), could mean that we'll have a bigger wait on our hands.

We'd imagine that a more likely scenario, if the show were to return, would be that it will arrive a little later than usual, either late in 2026 or even heading into 2027.

We will keep this page updated if we get any more concrete news regarding a potential release date.

Who would return to star in The Bear season 5?

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney in The Bear. FX/Disney

If The Bear were to return for season 5 we would expect most of the central and supporting cast to return. However, the inclusion of one key character is surprisingly in doubt - Jeremy Allen White's Carmy.

Carmy stepped away from the restaurant at the end of season 4, having become emotionally detached from it.

Of course, this doesn't mean he has necessarily left the show. Plenty of the characters we follow don't actually work at The Bear, while Carmy could always come back, or we could follow him at another stage of his life.

Equally, if Jeremy Allen White (whose star has been rising in recent years) wanted to step away from the show, even if just for one season, this could be an opportunity to do so.

In the meantime, if we imagine that he would at least appear in some capacity, here are the stars from season 4 likely to return for season 5:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero

Abby Elliott as Natalie 'Sugar' Berzatto

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Oliver Platt as Jimmy 'Cicero' Kalinowski

Chris Witaske as Pete

Jon Bernthal as Michael 'Mikey' Berzatto

Robert Townsend as Emmanuel Adamu

Molly Gordon as Claire

Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto

Sarah Ramos as Jessica

Andrew Lopez as Garrett

Adam Shapiro as Chef Adam

Gillian Jacobs as Tiffany Jerimovich

Will Poulter as Luca

Is there a trailer for The Bear season 5?

There isn't a trailer for The Bear season 5, as the show hasn't been renewed yet. For now you can rewatch the trailer for season 4 here, and we will make sure to add in any new footage if and when we get it.

The Bear season 4 is available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus.

