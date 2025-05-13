Like season 3, it is being released at the same time as in the US, with this season seeing the team determined to both survive and take The Bear to the next level.

The official synopsis for season 4 says: "With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to."

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy and Ayo Edebiri as Sydney in The Bear season 3 FX/Disney Plus

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson are also confirmed to be returning to the cast, along with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

The last season ended with the restaurant in jeopardy, as the dire financial situation had led Cicero to warn Carmy that just one bad review would be enough for him to pull the plug on his funding. Just before the credits rolled a review came in - which seemed to be mixed, to say the least.

Meanwhile, Sydney had taken Chef Shapiro up on an opportunity to run his new venture, and would therefore be leaving The Bear – something she had yet to tell Carmy.

Following the release of season 3, Tina star Colón-Zayas told RadioTimes.com that "the future is very fragile" for the team.

"You know, we're white knuckling it, but that's also very real, right?," she added. "Especially now, the state of everything, but especially the restaurant industry. It's not a walk in the park."

The Bear season 4 will be released on Disney Plus on Thursday 26th June.

