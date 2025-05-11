"[It’s] intense, surprising... we're just coming to the end of it, so we're about to enter our last week of filming," Brooke explained during an exclusive interview.

“The writing I think on this one, it just blows it out the water – I don't know how these guys get better and better, but they do."

She added that the show's characters are "so finely crafted and drawn" and continued: "There's a lot of care that's gone into making them and they're very individual and so people have related to them, they want to know what happens, where the story ends."

Meanwhile, Braniff echoed his co-star's sentiments, saying: "It's the best so far this next one I would say, so we're all super excited for everybody at home to see it."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The series – which first debuted to a positive reception back in March 2023 – was given a double recommission for seasons 3 and 4 in April of last year, although fans have been kept waiting a little longer than they might have expected for the third run.

When the show returned to production in February, Brooke explained in an interview with Den of Geek: "It's a bit later [than last series] actually, for the turnaround; for them to get all their ducks in a row."

The cast will once again be led by Brooke, Braniff, Martin McCann and Katherine Devlin, while Joanne Crawford, Andi Osho and Hannah McClean will also be amongst those returning.

Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff) and Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin). BBC/Two Cities Television/Christopher Barr

The synopsis of Blue Lights season 3, courtesy of the BBC, reads: "Two years into their jobs as response officers, Grace, Annie and Tommy are accustomed to life under the blue lights.

"But their work will take them into a sinister world hidden behind the veneer of middle-class life, the world of the accountants and lawyers who facilitate organised crime.

"The old political and criminal order has gone and a new global gang rule Belfast, bringing danger closer to home for our officers than ever before."

Blue Lights seasons 1-2 are available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.