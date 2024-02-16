Alongside them will be Andi Osho, Hannah McClean, Paddy Jenkins, Desmond Eastwood, Andrea Irvine, Aoibhéann McCann and Abigail McGibbon.

Blue Lights was last on screens back in April 2023, with every character being left in a particularly tight spot, from becoming an informant for the police to Grace and Stevie growing closer.

Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff) and Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin). BBC/Two Cities Television/Christopher Barr

Taking place a year after the events of season 1, "Grace, Annie and Tommy are growing up fast as police officers," but nothing can prepare them for the turmoil they face in their jobs, as per the official synopsis.

More like this

It continues: "It's a year since the fall of the McIntyre crime gang and the vacuum has been filled by rival gangs, all competing for dominance. Constable Shane Bradley is drafted in to help, but his motivations are unclear.

"Tommy is dangerously seduced by the world of intelligence policing, while Grace struggles to deal with her son’s absence and growing feelings for fellow officer Stevie.

"As a young loyalist threatens to take over the city, the officers face a major gangland feud – culminating in a violent and devastating confrontation."

Sandra Cliff (Andi Osho). BBC/Two Cities Television/Christopher Barr

Writers and directors Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson said of season 2: "Blue Lights is a very personal project for us, set in the city where we live, so for us making this show is a special kind of privilege.

"In series two we join our officers exactly a year after the events of series one, and now they're facing a whole new set of professional and personal challenges.

"We're very excited indeed about bringing you this next chapter of the Blue Lights story. Take a beat!"

Joining the cast for season 2 are Frank Blake (Normal People) as new constable Shane Bradley, along with Seamus O'Hara (An Irish Goodbye) as Lee Thompson and Seána Kerslake (Bad Sisters) as his sister, Mags.

Craig McGinlay (Cobra) is joining the cast as Lee's right-hand man, Craig, as well as Dan Gordon (Bloodlands) as Mags and Lee's uncle, Rab.

Lee Thompson (Seamus O'Hara) and Mags (Seána Kerslake). BBC/Two Cities Television/Christopher Barr

"We can't wait for viewers to join another shift with the fantastic returning cast of Blue Lights, as well as meet some surprising new recruits to the team," said Nick Lambon, BBC commissioning editor for drama, Northern Ireland.

"Declan and Adam's scripts promise new dangers and high-stakes drama for all our officers, proving that a year into the job, these rookies still have a lot more to learn."

Blue Lights is available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.