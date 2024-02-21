Both seasons 3 and 4 of Blue Lights will consist of six episodes each and feature the same creative team as the previous two, helmed by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson.

Speaking of the announcement, they said: "We’re thrilled that the BBC is committing to Blue Lights in this way. From the beginning, we wanted to write a show that had scale and ambition in its storytelling, and this decision gives us everything we need to do that.

"Thanks to the BBC, to Two Cities/STV and Gallagher Films, and to our brilliant cast and crew. But most of all thanks to our audience who have responded so powerfully to the show. Time for us to get to work!"

More like this

Co-creators and executive producers Stephen Wright (Two Cities Television) and Louise Gallagher (Gallagher Films) added: “A two-series recommission is a staggering vote of confidence in Blue Lights – the writers, the cast, the crew and the entire production team.

Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff) and Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin). BBC/Two Cities Television/Christopher Barr

"The BBC have been exceptional partners who have helped us elevate the show. A big thank you from everyone in the Blue Lights team for the faith and support given to our show; we are working with the best people.

"There are so many more stories to tell and we can’t wait to get going again with the Blue Lights squad in Belfast.”

Lindsay Salt, BBC Director of Drama, added: “We were bowled over by the reaction to Blue Lights and I’m really pleased to be confirming our commitment to bring two more series of our beloved Belfast drama to air.

Read more:

"Adam and Declan have brilliant ideas about where to take the characters next and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store.”

Season 1 became one of the top 10 dramas for the broadcaster when it launched in 2023. The upcoming second instalment will see Siân Brooke and Martin McCann reprise the roles of rookie Grace Ellis and her partner, experienced police officer Stevie Neil.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff will also be back as Grace's fellow new recruits, Annie Conlon and Tommy Foster, as will Joanne Crawford and Andi Osho as Sergeant Helen McNally and Sergeant Sandra Cliff, respectively.

A few new faces will be joining them, including Frank Blake as new Constable Shane Bradley, as well as Seamus O’Hara and Seána Kerslake as Lee Thompson and his sister Mags.

Blue Lights season 2 is set to premiere in spring 2024. Season 1 is available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.