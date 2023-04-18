BBC One police drama Blue Lights may still be airing new episodes weekly, but they are all now available on BBC iPlayer, meaning many fans have already devoured their way through the six-part first season.

The show follows a group of rookies in the Police Service of Northern Ireland, including Siân Brooke's Grace, as they learn the ropes and discover the danger of policing in Belfast.

The series has been a hit with viewers, who have praised the shows thrills but also its authenticity and emotional heft. But will it be coming back for a second season?

Read on for everything you need to know about Blue Lights season 2 – and be warned there are full spoilers for season 1 ahead.

Will there be a Blue Lights season 2?

Helen McNally (Joanne Crawford) and Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin) in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

It has not yet been officially confirmed whether a second season of Blue Lights is on the cards, but given that the first season has yet to finish airing on BBC One, that shouldn't be cause for alarm.

On 10th April 2023, TV Zone reported that the series had been recommissioned for another outing, and noted that the BBC had declined to comment when contacted about this.

The end of the season 1 certainly leaves things open for more from Grace, Annie, Tommy and the rest of the PSNI, with Grace and Stevie last seen driving off to attend to another situation.

We will make sure to update this page with any information once we have confirmation either way as to the series's future.

When would Blue Lights season 2 be released?

Tommy (Nathan Braniff) in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

If a second season of Blue Lights were to be commissioned, then we imagine that the earliest we could possibly get the new episodes would be spring 2024, one year after the first season arrived.

However, if it takes longer for a second season renewal to come through or for the show to go back into production, it could be a longer wait for fans. We'll keep this page updated in the meantime with any developments.

Blue Lights cast - who would be back for season 2?

Grace Ellis (Siân Brooke) and Stevie Neil (Martin McCann) in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television/Steffan Hill

If Blue Lights does come back, we would imagine that Siân Brooke would return as Grace Ellis, while Katherine Devlin, Nathan Braniff, Martin McCann, Joanne Crawford and Andi Osho would all also likely be back as their characters.

Returns are less likely for a number of the first season's stars, including Richard Dormer, whose character Gerry died at the end of season 1.

Meanwhile, the Mackles and the McIntyres likely also wouldn't be back with their storylines seemingly wrapped up, and Jen and Jonty may also not be seen again, after Jen handed in her resignation and Jonty was told to offer his.

While nothing is confirmed as of yet, here's a full list of the cast members we would expect to return for a second season of Blue Lights:

Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon

Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster

Martin McCann as Stevie Neil

Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally

Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff

Is there a trailer for Blue Lights season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Blue Lights season 2 yet, but we'll keep this page updated with any new footage which is made available.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for the first season of Blue Lights right here.

Blue Lights airs on Mondays at 9pm on BBC One, while the full series is available now on BBC iPlayer.

