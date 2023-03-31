The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant amongst others and comes from writing/directing duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

New fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is inspired by the popular tabletop role-playing game and follows a band of unlikely adventurers as they undertake an epic heist.

Page recently told RadioTimes.com exclusively that the team were inspired by Monty Python, The Princess Bride and The Goonies when making the movie, while adding that they then brought "spectacle" to it.

Read on for everything you need to know about Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves cast

Here are the main cast members and characters in Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Chris Pine as Edgin Darvis

Michelle Rodriguez as Holga Kilgore

Regé-Jean Page as Xenk Yendar

Justice Smith as Simon Aumar

Sophia Lillis as Doric

Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam

Chloe Coleman as Kira Darvis

Daisy Head as Sofina

Chris Pine plays Edgin Darvis

eOne

Who is Edgin Darvis? Edgin is a bard who raised his daughter with his friend Holga after his wife died. He got sent to prison for a heist gone wrong, but is desperate to be reunited with his daughter.

Where have I seen Chris Pine? Pine is known for playing Captain Kirk in the modern Star Trek film trilogy, as well as for playing Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman films. He has also appeared in films including Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, This Means War, A Wrinkle in Time and Don't Worry Darling.

Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga Kilgore

eOne

Who is Holga Kilgore? Holga is a barbarian who is loyal friends with Edgin and helped to raise his daughter.

Where have I seen Michelle Rodriguez? Rodriguez is known for playing Letty in the Fast and Furious film series, as well as for appearing in films such as Avatar, Widows, Resident Evil and the series Lost.

Regé-Jean Page plays Xenk Yendar

eOne

Who is Xenk Yendar? Xenk is a noble, honourable paladin who Edgin, Holga and their group encounter of their quest.

Where have I seen Regé-Jean Page? Page is best-known for playing the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, while he has also appeared in films The Gray Man and Mortal Engines and series For the People, Waterloo Road and Fresh Meat.

Justice Smith plays Simon Aumar

eOne

Who is Simon Aumar? Simon is a sorcerer who struggles to perfect his magic and previously worked with Edgin, Holga and Forge.

Where have I seen Justice Smith? Smith is best-known for his roles in Detective Pikachu and the Jurassic World series, while he has also appeared in Sharper, Ron's Gone Wrong and Paper Towns.

Sophia Lillis plays Doric

eOne

Who is Doric? Doric is a tiefling druid who is a member of the Emerald Enclave and has the power to transform into different creatures.

Where have I seen Sophia Lillis? Lillis previously played Beverley in It, Sydney in I Am Not OK with This, and a young version of Amy Adams's character Camille in the series Sharp Objects.

Hugh Grant plays Forge Fitzwilliam

eOne

Who is Forge Fitzwilliam? Forge is a rogue and a conman who was left taking care of Kira after his friend Edgin was sent to prison.

Where have I seen Hugh Grant? Grant has appeared in major roles in many films over the years, including starring in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, Bridget Jones's Diary, Florence Foster Jenkins, Paddington 2 and The Gentlemen amongst many others. He also appeared in a cameo role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and starred in 2020 series The Undoing.

Chloe Coleman plays Kira Darvis

eOne

Who is Kira Darvis? Kira is Edgin's daughter.

Where have I seen Chloe Coleman? Coleman has previously appeared in Avatar: The Way of Water, 65, My Spy, and Marry Me, as well as series including Upload, Big Little Lies, and Transparent.

Daisy Head plays Sofina

eOne

Who is Sofina? Sofina is a Red Wizard of Thay.

Where have I seen Daisy Head? Daughter of Anthony and sister of Emily, Head made her small-screen debut at the age of 15 alongside her father in an episode of the ITV series Rose and Maloney. She's since had major roles in series including Guilt, Girlfriends, The Syndicate, Harlots, The Sandman and Shadow and Bone.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is in UK cinemas from Friday 31st March 2023.

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the The Radio Times Podcast.