Helen Fielding, whose novels have included Bridget Jones's Diary and The Edge of Reason, both of which were adapted into films in 2001 and 2004 respectively, spoke with this week's Radio Times magazine and was asked whether audiences would see Bridget back on screen in an adaptation of her 2013 novel Mad About the Boy.

It's been six years since we last saw Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones on screen in Bridget Jones's Baby, but now the author of the books on which the hit film series is based has given fans hope that we may see her again soon.

2016 film Bridget Jones's Baby didn't adapt that book, and was instead based on columns Fielding wrote in 2005 and 2006 for The Independent. However, it seems that now the author is ready to bring Mad About the Boy to the big screen.

She said: "Yes I’m working on it and I really hope it will happen. Every film that gets made is a miracle – it’s really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I’d love to see it on the screen."

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones's Diary. Universal Pictures

This news follows reports from earlier this year that a fourth film was in development, with a source telling The Sun in July: "There have been few more successful or more popular romcoms than Bridget Jones over the last couple of decades, but everyone thought this one was done for good.

"However the producers always knew there was a huge market for another sequel when the right story was available, and this feels like the right time to tell it."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bridget Jones's Baby starred franchise stalwarts Zellweger and Colin Firth, while Hugh Grant's character Daniel Cleaver didn't appear but was referenced.

Earlier this year, Grant's name was thrown into contention to play the new Doctor in Doctor Who, before he took to Twitter to put the rumours to rest. Ncuti Gatwa was later cast in the role.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. or more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.