On Saturday, The Mirror quoted an insider on the BBC sci-fi series as saying that returning showrunner Russell T Davies wanted the star to "bring a fresh feel" to the role, and that "conversations are in progress".

The internet has been abuzz the past couple of days with news that Hugh Grant, star of Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Paddington 2, could be about to join Team TARDIS as the Fourteenth Doctor.

However, Grant has now taken to Twitter to (supposedly) clear things up.

Grant wrote last night: "Nothing against Dr W but I'm not. No idea where the story came from."

Of course, this could just be a good bit of misdirection from Grant, but it would seem fairly definitive.

If Grant was offered the role by Davies, this wouldn't be the first time - he was also approached to play the Ninth Doctor back in 2004, before the series' 2005 revival.

Grant said in 2007: "I was offered the role of the Doctor a few years back and was highly flattered. It's only when you see it on screen that you think, 'Damn, that was good, why did I say no?'"

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

For now though, it would seem fans need to go back to the drawing board when it comes to theorising who will end up taking on the prized role after Jodie Whittaker's final episode.

Stars currently tipped to be in the running include T'Nia Miller, Olly Alexander and Lydia West.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One this spring with Legend of the Sea Devils. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.