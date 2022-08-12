Ncuti Gatwa 'to begin filming on Doctor Who in November'

RadioTimes.com understands that production on Gatwa's first episodes will begin in November (as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter ).

The next Doctor, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, is set to begin filming on Doctor Who later in 2022.

The current Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, will bow out in a special episode of the BBC sci-fi series expected to air in October as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations.

The baton will then pass back to David Tennant, who previously fronted the show between 2005 and 2010 and will return alongside Catherine Tate as Donna Noble as part of Doctor Who's own 60th anniversary.

Gatwa was revealed as the next series lead back in May. It's not been confirmed if the actor will play a part in any 60th anniversary episodes, though Neil Patrick Harris – cast as a villain in an upcoming episode – recently let slip that he "got to meet and interact" with Gatwa while filming.

Gatwa will next be seen in the Barbie movie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and will also reprise his role of Eric in the fourth season of Netflix's Sex Education, which is now filming.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to return to Doctor Who to mark the show's 60th anniversary Alistair Heap/BBC STUDIOS

Russell T Davies, who previously served as Doctor Who executive producer and head writer from 2005 to 2010, will return as showrunner for the 60th anniversary and beyond alongside first Tennant and then Gatwa.

Earlier this year, Davies told RadioTimes.com: "There are things coming up that are brand new ways of telling stories that have never been done before [in Doctor Who], so it just feels new – I wouldn't have gone back if it wasn't feeling new.

"I'm sitting here now, 10 pages away from a climax thinking, 'God, I've never been in this territory before – this is strange and new."

It has been reported that the next era of Doctor Who will see a number of additions, innovations and changes, including a new BBC Three companion series titled Doctor Who: Unleashed – similar in format to Doctor Who Confidential, the behind-the-scenes sister show that ran from 2005 to 2012 – and a streaming deal that would see Doctor Who available to stream on Disney Plus internationally.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.