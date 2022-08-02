Gatwa's Doctor Who co-star Neil Patrick Harris has revealed that Gatwa is "glorious" as the Doctor and that he's bringing a "sexier" version of the Time Lord to the role.

Ever since Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the next Doctor in May, Doctor Who fans have been excited to see what the Sex Education star brings to the role – and they're not the only ones.

Speaking to Variety about working on Doctor Who, the Uncoupled star revealed that he got to meet Ncuti Gatwa whilst filming for the 60th anniversary, in which he plays a mysterious villain.

"I got to meet and interact with him a bit and he’s glorious," he said, before adding that he's going to bring "a sexier Doctor" to the show.

Harris also recently went on The View, where he added that Gatwa is "amazing" in the role and "very sexy".

"He'll be a great Doctor," Harris added.

The How I Met Your Mother star, who fans think may be playing the Celestial Toymaker in Doctor Who's upcoming 60th anniversary, also teased his mysterious character, revealing that his role is "delicious".

Harris is set to appear in scenes with David Tennant and Catherine Tate, who are reprising their roles as the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble as Russell T Davies returns to be Doctor Who's showrunner.

