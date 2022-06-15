Russell T Davies , who is reprising his role as showrunner, confirmed earlier this week that the How I Met Your Mother and It’s A Sin star is set to join the sci-fi in what looks to be a villainous role .

Neil Patrick Harris is the latest addition to the cast of the 60th anniversary celebrations of Doctor Who , in which he’ll face off against a returning David Tennant.

"It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing?” he said in a typically cryptic statement.

"You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!"

There might be plenty of secrecy surrounding the character Harris will be playing but that hasn’t stopped Doctor Who fans from speculating.

And thanks to several clues in the image, the Celestial Toymaker – a villain not seen on screen since the 1960s – has become the fan consensus.

One fan theorised: “My immediate thought seeing this is… Celestial Toymaker? Making the Doctor play in their most dangerous adventure yet with previous selves, former companions and old enemies?"

Another fan said: "My guess is he’ll play the Celestial Toymaker and, given his history with other universes, he’ll open the multiverse which causes the Doctor’s regeneration to go wrong."

Another added: “He’s playing the Celestial Toymaker, 100%. He’s gotta be! The apron, the tools, the look – it can’t just be me who sees it, right? We already know Russell’s bringing in characters from the comics so this wouldn’t be too much of a stretch!”

Meanwhile, photos from the Doctor Who set in Bristol show a toy shop store front called Mr Emporium, which supports the theory that Harris could indeed be portraying the Celestial Toymaker.

Harris added to the mystery by posting a photo of himself in the role on Instagram alongside the caption: "Never looked more dashing. Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse, @russelltdavies63. I’ll try my hardest to do my worst. This Doctor has no idea what’s in store. And even if he does… Who cares? Ha ha ha HA ha-ha-ha!”

Davies' new era of Doctor Who has already seen four major casting announcements, with David Tennant and Catherine Tate confirmed to be returning to their roles.

Ncuti Gatwa will play the new Doctor and Yasmin Finney a new character called Rose, it has also been confirmed.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.