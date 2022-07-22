BBC in talks with Disney Plus over streaming Doctor Who

According to a new Bloomberg report, the long-running sci-fi show could potentially air globally on Disney Plus , while still airing on the BBC.

Disney is reportedly in talks with the BBC about acquiring the streaming rights to a future season of Doctor Who .

Bloomberg states that Disney is attempting to acquire more "established entertainment properties" for its streaming service, but does however note that talks are still at an "early stage" with no guarantee that a deal would be reached.

When approached by RadioTimes.com the BBC declined to comment, while Disney has also been contacted for comment.

Could Doctor Who be heading to Disney Plus? Getty

Doctor Who is currently in a transitional phase as it approaches its 60th anniversary, with showrunner Chris Chibnall and star Jodie Whittaker bowing out after this year's centenary special. Russell T Davies will take Chibnall's place, while Ncuti Gatwa is set to star as the new Doctor, as David Tennant also returns to the series for the 60th anniversary.

Davies' return to the series is also seeing a significant production overhaul behind the scenes, as the show will now be co-produced by his own production company Bad Wolf, which was acquired by Sony Pictures Television last year.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It was also claimed earlier this week that the series would be getting a spin-off series on BBC Three, entitled Doctor Who: Unleashed, which would be similar in format to 2005-2012 behind-the-scenes series Doctor Who Confidential, although there has been no official confirmation.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.