Sony officially acquires Doctor Who series 14 producer Bad Wolf

Sony Pictures Television has officially bought Bad Wolf, the company set to produce Doctor Who series 14.

Sony purchased a majority stake in the indie production company, which is behind shows such as His Dark Materials and I Hate Suzie, while the deal also includes the Wolf Studios Wales facility in Cardiff and a minority stake in Bad Wolf America.

Russell T Davies, who will return as showrunner for Doctor Who’s 60th year, will be enlisting the help of Bad Wolf to produce the next season, set to air on BBC One in 2023 with a brand new Doctor.

The company was founded by former BBC executives Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter back in 2015 and while Sky, HBO and Access Entertainment did hold stakes in it, Sony has now taken them over.

Speaking to Deadline about the deal, Tranter said: “The last five years have been a hugely rewarding experience as we built a production infrastructure and a creative community based out of Wolf Studios Wales that could compete with any TV production in the world.

“Sony Pictures Television share our vision for the company going forward, and their immediate understanding and belief in the ethos of Bad Wolf make them the perfect partners for our future.”

The news of Sony acquiring Bad Wolf first came to light back in October, with Sony taking over the indie company after signing a £60m deal.

Bad Wolf isn’t the only British company bought by Sony over the past two years, with the studio acquiring Silvergate Media, Whisper and Sex Education producer Eleven.