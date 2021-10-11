Doctor Who producer Bad Wolf ‘to be acquired by Sony’

Sony is reportedly set to acquire Bad Wolf – the production company teaming up with Russell T Davies on the 2023 series of Doctor Who.
The production company, founded by former BBC executives Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter back in 2015, is “on the brink” of joining Sony following a £60m deal, according to Broadcast.
Access Entertainment and Sky/HBO, which are currently minority shareholders of Bad Wolf, will reportedly keep their stakes under the new deal – however Sony will be the majority shareholder.
RadioTimes.com has reached out to Bad Wolf and Sony for comment.
Bad Wolf, which gets its name from Doctor Who‘s Bad Wolf storyline on which Gardner and Tranter both worked, was created back in 2015 and has since produced award-winning shows such as The Night Of, His Dark Materials and I Hate Suzie, starring Billie Piper.In September, the BBC announced that Russell T Davies would be returning to Doctor Who as showrunner for its 60th anniversary year and “series beyond”, and would be partnering with Bad Wolf to create the next season.Speaking about producing the future series of Doctor Who, Bad Wolf said in a statement at the time: “We are delighted to be joining Russell T Davies on a looped ontological paradox.”Where Russell goes, we are proud to follow-and that with BBC Studios, Bad Wolf will be producing the all-new series of Doctor Who. It is a privilege to be asked to support him in Doctor Who’s future.”Jodie Whittaker’s last series of the Doctor is set to begin in October.
