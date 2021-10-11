Doctor Who producer Bad Wolf ‘to be acquired by Sony’

Sony is reportedly set to acquire Bad Wolf – the production company teaming up with Russell T Davies on the 2023 series of Doctor Who.

The production company, founded by former BBC executives Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter back in 2015, is “on the brink” of joining Sony following a £60m deal, according to Broadcast.

Access Entertainment and Sky/HBO, which are currently minority shareholders of Bad Wolf, will reportedly keep their stakes under the new deal – however Sony will be the majority shareholder.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Bad Wolf and Sony for comment.

