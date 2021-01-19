Will there be a season 2 of I Hate Suzie?

Sky comedy I Hate Suzie was co-created by Billie Piper and Lucy Prebble (Succession), with Piper in the leading role as as Suzie Pickles, a mainstream actress and sci-fi icon whose phone has recently been hacked, with intimate photos of her in a ‘compromising position’ leaked onto the internet.

At once painfully funny and incredibly awkward to watch (check out our I Hate Suzie review), Suzie goes through the ‘Stages of Grief’ as she struggles to come to terms with the phone hack, experiencing denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger, and finally acceptance.

The ‘Stages of Grief’ format means that it would be understandable if Piper and Prebble considered Suzie’s story complete, and nothing has been commissioned yet in terms of another season – but equally, the first season did leave a few loose threads and potential avenues for a second season.

And while the series hasn’t been renewed, understands that Piper and Prebble are talking about season two ideas right now (as of January 2021).

Series star Nathaniel Martello-White (who plays Carter, with whom Suzie has an affair) has told Metro.co.uk that he thought the show felt “complete”: “You know when you watch something like I May Destroy You and you get to the end and that feels complete and it really feels like a complete journey? That’s how I feel with I Hate Suzie… You’d love to see more but also why spoil something that feels complete.”

Here’s everything you need to know about I Hate Suzie season two.

When is I Hate Suzie season 2 on Sky?

The series creators Billie Piper and Lucy Prebble haven’t yet confirmed whether or not there’ll be a second season of I Hate Suzie.

However, RadioTimes.com understands that the two creators are in talks about possible season two ideas (as of January 2021). We’ll keep this page updated with any news.

What will happen in I Hate Suzie season 2?

*Warning: spoilers ahead for I Hate Suzie season one*

I Hate Suzie season one follows Suzie Pickles, a married actress whose phone is hacked – and who realises that a ‘compromising’ image has been leaked, showing her with a man who is ostensibly not her odious husband Cob (Daniel Ings).

While the show isn’t based on Billie Piper’s own life, it does seem to riff on her most famous on-screen role, Rose Tyler in Doctor Who. Suzie is likewise best known for starring in a fictional popular sci-fi series, Quo Vardis (pronounced like “TARDIS”), playing Captain Brea.

I Hate Suzie, while being painful to watch at points, is also hilarious and stuffed with one-liners (“These people aren’t nice! They’re just already rich.”).

“Don’t w**k to lies!” Suzie tells a packed audience at a Comic Con event, while her manager and best friend, Naomi (Leila Farzad), also attempts damage control (“I’m sorry the world’s seen your d**k, but also – f**k off, slightly”).

Season one left a number of loose threads, as Suzie prepared to divorce her husband, while salvaging her career without the help of the indispensable Naomi (who said she was leaving to visit Iran) – and also appears to learn she’s pregnant, presumably from her affair with showrunner Carter (Nathaniel Martello-White).

In a recent interview, Martello-White revealed that he was originally looking to play Suzie’s husband, rather than the ‘other man’, Carter: “Initially, I was auditioning for Cob and got to the wire on Cob and then they called me up for Carter afterward, actually, So when I got the material for Carter I was like, “Cool, maybe I can do something with this,” he told Metro.co.uk.

A second season would also likely deal with some of the fall-out of Naomi’s departure, and the apparently acrimonious divorce – not to mention Suzie’s (probable) pregnancy.

I Hate Suzie season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for I Hate Suzie season two as it hasn’t yet been commissioned, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

All episodes of I Hate Suzie arrived on Sky and NOW TV on 27th August 2020.