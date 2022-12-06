The new three-parter, billed as an "anti-Christmas Christmas special", will see Piper's character Suzie Pickles turning to a new agent, a new PR and a new job to try to regain the love of the British people.

Sky has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming second season of Billie Piper's I Hate Suzie, called I Hate Suzie Too , which sees things quickly spiralling out of control for the star.

The season sees her take part in reality show Dance Crazee, "one of the most popular shows in the country".

The trailer shows Suzie struggling to be "perfect", as she is asked: "Are you happy with everyone hating you?" Her response - "Well, no, it's not lovely."

You can check out the full trailer right here now.

The new season is set to be releases in full on Tuesday 20th December, and will once again be written by Piper's co-creator on the series, Lucy Prebble.

Returning to star alongside Piper are Daniel Ings as Cob and Leila Farzad as Naomi, while new cast members include It's A Sin's Omari Douglas, Catastrophe's Douglas Hodge, The Inbetweeners' Blake Harrison and Bad Education's Layton Williams.

Piper recently told The Guardian that filming this series felt like she's "getting to do" Strictly Come Dancing "without having to do it", while she also emphasised that the idea for the new season came from her own love of dance.

She explained: "I pitched the idea to Lucy a couple of years ago because I wanted to dance.

]"I realised I feel so happy when I'm dancing, and it's something that I just never do. I don't even do it in a partying way. I just don't do it anymore, so it was a beautiful thing."

I Hate Suzie Too is coming to Sky and NOW on 20th December 2022. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here.

