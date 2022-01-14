The Inbetweeners star will never play Jay again: ‘Not enough money in the world’

And, if you had any hopes of seeing the four awkward pals reunite for another shambolic adventure, we’ve got bad news for you.

It’s been over a decade since The Inbetweeners’ last season aired, and eight years since the Inbetweeners movie sequel landed on the big screen.

James Buckley, who played Jay on the show and the subsequent movies, was asked on The Chris Moyles Show whether he would look at a script for another Inbetweeners project if it came along.

“I’d say no,” he answered, before clarifying: “Not because I don’t think I would have an amazing time doing it, because I know I would. I love the boys, I love the writers. Doing The Inbetweeners was the best job in the world.

“All we did was muck around all day long and they filmed us doing it, and at the end of the day, we might have had an episode, or a TV [show], you know, or a film or something. It was the best job in the world. But you know, as I’m getting older, it’s looking like it might be the only thing that I do professionally that is universally loved. There’s not enough money in the world for me to spoil that.”

During the same interview, Buckley went on to say how, as an actor, “you can’t be in a big hit sitcom, and then moan about it after”.

He said: “You know, you can either go two ways with that. You can sit there and sort of go, ‘Oh, that’s not me, I’d like to move on and do other things now’ or you can sit there and go, ‘You know, I quite liked doing it and I thought it was fun at the time, and people seem to still enjoy it.’

“And yeah, listen, as an actor, it’s difficult professionally for me to move away from that character. But you can’t have it all, can you?

Despite how it might have affected his future career and how he’s not keen on reprising the iconic role, Buckley said that he “still like[s] The Inbetweeners”.

“I still love Jay,” he said.

