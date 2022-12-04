Piper, who reprises the role of former child star Suzie Pickles in season 2 of the Sky Max series, I Hate Suzie Too, has revealed that while she's a fan of the BBC One entertainment show, she would never sign up.

While Doctor Who fans would love to see Billie Piper take to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, the actor has revealed that she's never been asked to do the show – but feels like she gets "to do Strictly" on Sky dark comedy I Hate Suzie.

"What’s good about doing [I Hate Suzie] is that it feels like I’m getting to do Strictly without having to do it," she told The Guardian. "It’s really the only one I go for."

I Hate Suzie Too Sky

In the new season of I Hate Suzie, Piper's character attempts to rehabilitate her public image by going on Dance Crazee – a reality TV show akin to Strictly and The Masked Dancer.

"I pitched the idea to [co-creator] Lucy [Prebble] a couple of years ago because I wanted to dance," she said. "I realised I feel so happy when I'm dancing, and it's something that I just never do. I don't even do it in a partying way. I just don't do it anymore, so it was a beautiful thing."

In September, Sky released a first-look image of Piper in I Hate Suzie Too, in which she's dressed as a clown.

Co-written with Succession and Secret Diary of a Call Girl's Prebble, I Hate Suzie Too sees Pickles attempt to rebrand herself, taking on a new agent, a new PR and a new job on Dance Crazee, all while battling her ex-husband Cob (Daniel Ings) and working through her estranged friendship with Naomi (Leila Farzad).

Season 2 will also see It's A Sin's Omari Douglas, Catastrophe's Douglas Hodge, The Inbetweeners' Blake Harrison and Bad Education's Layton Williams join the cast.

I Hate Suzie Too is coming to Sky and NOW this December. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here.

