There was a TV schedule shake-up this weekend , pushing Strictly's Musicals Week show to Friday and the Results Show to tonight (Saturday 3rd December) due to the World Cup .

BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing saw another celebrity leave the ballroom tonight after yesterday's 2022 quarter-final, with Kym Marsh eliminated from the competition.

Kym and her professional partner Graziano di Prima found themselves at the bottom of the Strictly leaderboard following their Cha Cha to Fame alongside Molly Rainford.

But despite dancing "brilliantly", according to judge Craig Revel Horwood, and being saved by Anton Du Beke, Kym's time on the show drew to a close after Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas chose to save Molly, who performed the Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago.

"Both couples danced exquisitely, it’s been a very difficult decision to make," head judge Ballas said. "But based on this dance and this dance alone, I'm going to save Molly and Carlos."

Speaking to Tess Daly after her elimination, the former Coronation Street star said that she "loved every single second" of her time on Strictly.

"I never thought I’d get to this stage, in a million years,:" she added. "I have to say, it's all down to this man [Graziano] here. He is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever.

"What a journey it's been. This show is just wonderful. It shows you things about yourself you don't know. It shows you how tough you can be."

Graziano said that he would be a part of her family "forever", adding: "I know you've learnt how to dance but I have learnt so much from you. You are a warrior. You're going to be in my heart forever. We're going to be together many times because I know I have found a friend for life."

Kym had to sit out of last weekend's show after testing positive for COVID, but she was back on Friday for the quarter-finals.

Will Mellor and Helen Skelton both topped the scoreboard this week with their musical-themed numbers, with the judges praising Helen's powerful Couple's Choice routine.

Fans were also left confused about the scoring for Hamza Yassin's Samba to They Live In You from The Lion King.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday 10th December at 7:15pm on BBC One, with the results show airing on Monday 11th December. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

