Despite having one less day to practice, the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up did not disappoint, with Hamza Yassin and his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal performing a delightful Samba to They Live In You from The Lion King.

Strictly Come Dancing kicked off a day earlier than usual this week, due to the World Cup.

Following their performance, the Strictly judges gushed over the duo, with Anton du Beke describing the dance as "tremendous".

"Your body was rippling all over the place. I was getting a bit seasick," he continued.

Craig Revel Horwood was also full of praise, praising Hamza's “fantastic hips", before adding: "Your stationary samba walks were out of this world. Really fantastic."

Meanwhile, Most Mabuse termed the Samba “amazing" and "unbelievable”, while Shirley Ballas said it was “beautifully delivered”.

So naturally, it came as surprise to viewers when Hamza didn't receive full marks for his dance.

Hamza and Jowita on Strictly Come Dancing week 10 BBC

The wildlife cameraman got a total score of 36 points out of a possible 40 for his emotional Samba, prompting one Twitter user to write: "Hamza undermarked!!!"

At the time, their score left them behind Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu on the leaderboard, who opened the quarter-final show with a Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago.

With both Motsi and Shirley giving the dancing duo 10s, and Anton and Craig two 9s, they scored an impressive 38 points.

"Personally think Hamza deserved the 10s more than Molly #StrictlyComeDancing," another fan tweeted.

One said: "#StrictlyComeDancing Hamza and Jowita undermarked IMO, that was miles better than Molly and Carlos Charlston, are the judges scared of upsetting Molly?"

Later on in the show, Kym Marsh made a strong comeback after missing last week due to Kym testing positive for COVID, earning a score of 34 points out of 40.

And it was a great night for Will Mellor, who stunned the judges with his dance and bagged a score of 39 points.

Helen Skelton also impressed the judges with her performance and received the same score as Will.

