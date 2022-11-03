The former Coronation Street actress and her fellow Strictly Come Dancing contestants impressed with their routines in the special themed week, with Kym's Rumba to Madonna's Frozen by Madonna earning her a whopping 34 points .

After coming in in second place on the Halloween Week of Strictly Come Dancing , Kym Marsh and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima are back in the ballroom this weekend hoping for similarly high scores.

Since, it's been revealed that Kym and Graziano will be taking on the Argentine Tango to John Powell's 'Assassin's Tango' track.

Will the judges and viewers at home be equally entertained this week?

Here’s everything you need to know about Kym Marsh and her Strictly journey to date...

Who is Kym Marsh?

Age: 46

Job: Actress

Instagram: @marsh_kym

Twitter: @msm4rsh

Kym Marsh is certainly multi-talented, as an actress, singer and television presenter. She rose to fame in 2001 when she took part on Popstars and earned a place in the group Hear'Say. The band went on to achieve brief success in the UK, before Marsh departed in 2002 to pursue a solo music career. A year later, she released an album titled Standing Tall and it peaked at number nine in the UK.

From 2006 to 2019, she played Michelle Connor in ITV soap Coronation Street. The role saw her win a number of awards, including Best Newcomer at the 2007 British Soap Awards and Best Female Dramatic Performance at the 2017 British Soap Awards.

Kym's Strictly journey

Scoreboard

Week 1: Jive (4+6+6+7) = 23

Week 2: Viennese Waltz (6+7+7+7) = 27

Week 3: Charleston (7+9+8+9) = 33

Week 4: Samba (7+8+8+9) = 32

Week 5: Quickstep (7+7+6+7) = 27

Week 6: Rumba (8+8+9+9) = 34

After dancing the Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton, Kym earned 23 points and placed eighth on the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard – with judge Craig Revel Horwood branding the routine "sluggish".

However, not to be deterred, Kym later said on Morning Live: "I mean, obviously it's disappointing, isn't it, because we did work very hard. But you've gotta take it on the chin and accept the comment and just kind of move forward with it, so we have taken on board what he said."

Since then, her performance has steadily improved, with the soap star wowing the judges with her Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity during Movie Week.

Despite a solid score in Week 4, though, she and Graziano ended up in the bottom two and had to face their very first dance-off, performing their Samba a second time.

It was enough to keep them in the competition, and the couple returned with a Quickstep in Week 5, performing to Ballroom Blitz by Sweet in a nod to Strictly's precursor, Come Dancing. Some of the judges suggested that Kym wasn't as confident as usual, but Craig Revel Horwood disagreed and praised her "clean footwork".

But in Week 6 of the competition, Kym really came into her own – earning an incredible 34 points for the notoriously difficult Rumba. Her routine alongside Graziano to Madonna's Frozen was a hit with the judges and viewers alike, and she eventually finished in second place on the leaderboard.

As a huge fan of Strictly, Kym couldn't wait to get on the dance floor, and said: "I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I’m so delighted that this year they have!

"I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!"

When does Strictly Come Dancing air?

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday 5th November 7pm on BBC One. The next elimination will air the next day on BBC One at 7:15pm.

