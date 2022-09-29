Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard: Who will top Week 2?

Last week saw the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up take to the dance floor for the first time with their professional dance partners.

Strictly Come Dancing is back for season 20, and the dancing is in full swing.

They received their first scores from the judging panel, including Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, and will be hoping to perform upon their initial performances during the second live shows.

It's crucial that they impress this weekend, as the votes open for the first time on Saturday, 1st October.

After the votes have been placed, the two celebrities with the fewest votes will go head-to-head in a dance-off as they try to keep their spot in the competition.

As the Strictly Come Dancing continues, we'll be keeping you updated right here with all the scores live on the night.

Read on for everything you need to know.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard - Week 1

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu (8+9+8+9) = 34 Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (8+9+9+8) = 34 Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (7+8+8+8) = 31 Fleur East and Vito Coppola (7+7+7+8) = 29 Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe (6+7+7+8) = 28 Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (6+7+6+7) = 26 Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin (6+7+7+6) = 26 Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima (4+6+6+7) = 23 Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer (4+7+6+6) = 23 Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice (5+5+6+7) = 23 Tyler West and Dianne Buswell (4+5+7+6) = 22 James Bye and Amy Dowden (6+5+5+6) = 22 Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington (6+5+5+5) = 21 Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova (5+5+5+5) = 20 Tony Adams and Katya Jones (3+4+4+4) = 15

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays.

Visit our dedicated Entertainment page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

