If you're worried about Strictly season coming to an end, there's still more sparkle yet to come, with the BBC confirming a 2022 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special . And with lots of the dancers packing the sequins and heading on tour in 2023, there'll be lots of opportunities to get your Strictly fix.

It's been a great year to be a Strictly Come Dancing fan. This season has provided us with some incredible moments, from Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima's Argentine Tango to Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal's Couple's Choice - and we are quickly approaching the final.

Whether you're looking for inspiration for things to add to your own Christmas list, or for the perfect present for the dancing queen (or king) in your life, we've got you covered.

Here is our list of the best Strictly Come Dancing gifts to buy this year.

Best Strictly Come Dancing gifts at a glance

Best tour ticket gifts:

Best book gifts:

Best lifestyle and experience gifts:

Best Strictly Come Dancing gifts to buy in 2022

Strictly the Professionals tour tickets

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour. strictlytheprofessionals.com

The Strictly Professionals are heading on tour. Not to be confused with the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour which is also taking place, this tour will have our favourite professionals performing polished numbers similar to the ones they perform on the show every week.

The professional dancers confirmed to appear are: Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu. Directed by Strictly Come Dancing's creative director Jason Gilkison, the show promises to be a night to remember.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals is touring across the UK in May 2023. Check out our guide to the Strictly Come Dancing Professionals Tour for the full list of dates and venues.

Buy Strictly the Professionals tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Strictly Come Dancing Board Game

Amazon

If you find yourself wondering how you would do as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, this might be the thing for you. It's a great gift to play with the family, especially if you'll be gathering round to watch the Strictly Christmas Special this festive season.

In this game you take part in the training for Strictly, do challenges against your fellow contestants and even perform in the dance-off. It can be played with up to six players and so is a great one to get everyone involved, and make sure they keeeeep dancing!

Buy the Strictly Come Dancing Board Game at Amazon

Anton and Giovanni — Him & Me tour 2023 tickets

ATG Tickets

Anton and Giovanni are heading on tour in 2023! Taking place in July next year, this tour will showcase the delightful rapport between Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice and judge Anton Du Beke. This promises to be a great night out with singing and dancing, as well as moments of light-hearted fun and comedy.

Anton and Giovanni will also be joined by an ensemble of dancers and singers to make this a joy-filled evening. They will be travelling to a wide range of venues including in Liverpool, Glasgow and Milton Keynes.

Buy Anton and Giovanni — Him & Me tour 2023 tickets at ATG Tickets

Behind the Sequins — My Life by Shirley Ballas

Waterstones

This would make a great gift for any big fans of Strictly's head judge. In this autobiography, Ballas, the 'Queen of Latin', writes about her career spanning over four decades, but also how her upbringing inspired her determination to succeed. Ballas grew up in Wirral, and left home at the age of 14 to make it on her own. In this moving and motivational memoir, she unpacks her pain and personal loss felt while also conquering the dizzying heights of ballroom.

Buy Behind the Sequins — My Life by Shirley Ballas at Waterstones

Nadiya and Kai Once Upon a Time tour

Ticketmaster

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are heading on a tour titled Once Upon a Time. Taking place in the spring of 2023, the couple will do 36 shows across the UK so wherever you're based, it's likely you'll be able to find a venue local to you.

The tour will of course showcase stunning choreography and the couple's dancing skills, but will also be an opportunity for them to connect with the audience and talk about their journeys from childhood dancers to stars of Strictly.

Buy tickets for Nadiya and Kai's Once Upon a Time tour at Ticketmaster

Finding my own Rhythm: My Story by Motsi Mabuse

Waterstones

Many Strictly fans love Motsi Mabuse for her encouragement towards the Strictly contestants, her clear and constructive feedback to help them progress, and also how well her love of dance comes across in her role as a judge. But Mabuse's journey to becoming first a Latin dance champion and then a Strictly Come Dancing judge wasn't by any means easy.

In this autobiography, Mabuse tells her story of growing up in apartheid-era South Africa, her experiences of discrimination, and how she raised money so she could compete in international competitions. Readers will learn about the world of professional dance and Mabuse's trials and triumphs to reach where she is today.

Buy Finding my own Rhythm: My Story by Motsi Mabuse at Waterstones

Johannes Radebe: Freedom Unleashed tour tickets

Sadler's Wells

Ever since he joined the cast of professionals on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, Johannes Radebe has been a fan favourite. He and 2021 partner John Whaite made it to the final as Strictly's first male same-sex couple, and this year he and partner Ellie Taylor made it to week nine in the competition.

For fans of Radebe, tickets to his 2023 Freedom Unleashed tour would make a great gift. Taking place in April and May next year, this solo tour promises to be a dance party like no other. Radebe will be joined by a cast of singers and dancers as they dance the night away to South African rhythms and party anthems with a bit of ballroom thrown in for good measure.

Buy Johannes Radebe: Freedom Unleashed tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Craig Revel Horwood's Ballroom Dancing guide

Waterstones

There's no doubt that Craig Revel Horwood takes his role as the serious judge, well, seriously. If you know anyone whose always wanted to improve their ballroom moves, this step-by-step guide is a great place to start.

Written by Revel Horwood, the book tells readers the history of different steps, while also helping them to master the foot positions of Strictly favourites like the waltz, rumba and samba.

Buy Craig Revel Horwood's Ballroom Dancing guide at Waterstones

Visit the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for two

Virgin Experience Days

Making it to Blackpool is always a big moment for Strictly contestants, especially since the special episode has been hampered for the past couple of years by the pandemic. With this experience from Virgin Experience days, you and a friend or loved one can see the splendour of the Blackpool Ballroom for yourselves. You'll get to learn about its history, see the elegance and refinement up close, and even take a spin on the famous dance floor!

Buy tickets to visit the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for two at Virgin Experience Days

Strictly Come Dancing — The Live Tour tickets

The Northern Echo

This is your chance to give the greatest gift of all — an evening spent all dressed up, watching celebrities dance around in too many sequins.

That's right, the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is happening in January and February 2023. Featuring judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, audiences in arenas will be able to vote for who wins the Glitterball trophy. For more information including the full list of dates and venues, take a look at our guide on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

Buy tickets to see Strictly Come Dancing — The Live Tour at Ticketmaster

Mirrored Disco Ball

Amazon

The perfect gift for anyone who needs a little sparkle in their life, this glitterball would brighten up any room. Similar to the Strictly trophy, the disco ball can be hung from the ceiling for a dance party or even to watch the Strictly final!

Buy a Mirrored Disco Ball from Amazon

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Official Annual

Amazon

An amazing collector's item, this annual showcases the professionals and celebrities who danced in this year's season of Strictly. It's packed with behind the scenes peaks and exclusive interviews, as well as taking a deep dive into the history of different dance steps with choreographer Jason Gilkison.

Buy the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Official Annual at Amazon

