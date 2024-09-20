And now, it is time for the live shows. Under the watchful eye of judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, the celebrities and their pros will have to ensure their frames are impeccable and they make all the right steps.

This Saturday, the pairs will be taking to the dance floor, with a dazzling show willed with Foxtrots, Sambas and a Viennese Waltz to iconic songs from the likes of Kylie Minogue, Madonna and Dolly Parton.

Have a read below of the first songs and dances the class of 2024 will be performing to as Strictly Come Dancing kick starts!

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 week 1 songs and dances

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe - Foxtrot to Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby by Dinah Washington

Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez - Cha Cha to Love at First Sight by Kylie Minogue

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin - Foxtrot to Where Did Our Love Go by The Supremes

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola - Quickstep to 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec - Cha Cha to Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones - Tango to Ray Of Light by Madonna

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell - Cha Cha to Twist and Shout by The Beatles

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas - Viennese Waltz to Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

JB Gill and Amy Dowden - Waltz to When I Need You by Leo Sayer

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk - Jive to We Built This City by Starship

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer - American Smooth to Vindaloo by Fat Les

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał - Paso Doble to Breathe by The Prodigy

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu - Samba to Do I Do by Stevie Wonder

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova - Tango to Golden by Harry Styles

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones - Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues on Saturday 21st September on BBC One and iPlayer.

