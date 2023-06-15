The Barbie movie will be released on Friday 21st July 2o23, so we've still got over a month to go. But if you can't wait until then there are Barbie movie dolls out now. Whether it's Ken in his retro double denim ensemble or Barbie in her pink presidential gown and sash, you can recreate all the iconic looks from the movie in your own home.

Let's face it — it's Barbie's world and we're just living in it. And that has never been more true than this summer, when the upcoming release of the Barbie movie has caused the world to be painted pink.

The Barbie movie trailer has teased at the plot of the movie, which looks to see Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) leaving Barbie Land and going into the real world. As the effects of the outside world start to take hold, Robbie's Barbie cheerfully asks the other Barbies: "Do you guys ever think about dying?", while later they gather around to stare at her feet which, instead of being stuck on tiptoes to fit into heels, have gone flat. Cue terrified screaming.

Whether you're a collector, looking to buy a Barbie for the doll loving child in your life, or simply a fan of director Greta Gerwig, here are all the new dolls which have been released with the Barbie movie.

Ken beach Barbie doll

John Lewis

Hi Ken! Ryan Gosling has talked about finding his 'Ken-ergy' for the Barbie movie, and we think this doll has plenty of it. Dressed and ready for the beach in a stripy matching shirt and shorts set — and a signature white trainer of course — this doll comes with a surfboard and is ready to hit the waves.

Buy the Ken beach Barbie doll for £44.99 at John Lewis

Pink gingham dress Barbie doll

John Lewis

This Barbie is modelled on one of the outfits as seen in the new Barbie movie. She is wearing a pink gingham dress in a classic silhouette, complete with a matching hair bow, pink shoes plus a daisy necklace and bracelet. And, much like in the film, with this Barbie you're sure to have the best day ever!

Buy the Pink gingham dress Barbie doll for £44.99 at John Lewis

Ken in white and gold tracksuit Barbie doll

Mattel

This Ken doll is wearing a statement white and gold tracksuit with a signature 'K' on the front. The outfit has a working zip and real pockets and is made from top-quality fabric to provide a luxurious element to its otherwise casual look.

This doll is currently available to pre-order, with delivery expected by Thursday 22nd June.

Pre-order the Ken in white and gold tracksuit Barbie doll for £66.99 at Mattel

Gold disco jumpsuit Barbie doll

John Lewis

What're you doing tonight? Just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies and planned choreography and a bespoke song.

This is Barbie's party outfit, where she's wearing a sequinned disco jumpsuit - adorned gold heels and metallic jewellery. A gold headpiece sits in her big disco hair, ready to dance the night away. Come on Barbie, let's go party!

Buy the Gold disco jumpsuit Barbie doll for £66.99 at John Lewis

Pink Western Barbie doll

John Lewis

This Barbie is wearing another outfit which is showcased in the trailer for the Barbie movie. She's wearing a matching denim set with flared trousers in pink (what other colour is there?).

It looks like this set is Western-inspired, with a cowboy hat and boots and a bandana tied round her neck. She also wears silver star-shaped earrings which match her outfit.

Buy the Pink Western Barbie doll for £66.99 at Hamelys

Ken double denim Barbie doll

Amazon

This collector's Ken doll is straight out of the '80s, in a double denim ensemble with white trainers and Ken-branded underwear. Styled on Ken from the Barbie movie he has platinum blonde hair, and the displayable packaging makes this the perfect item for collectors.

You can currently order this doll on pre-order for its release on Monday 10th July from Amazon.

Pre-order the Ken double denim Barbie doll for £66.99 at Amazon

Gloria pink trouser suit Barbie doll

Amazon

Straight from the Barbie movie, this Gloria doll is in a trouser suit in signature Barbie pink with pinstripe trousers, a knitted jumper and satin blazer. To complete her look, this Barbie is wearing oversized hoop earrings and a pair of killer metallic heels in rainbow colours.

This Barbie doll is currently available to pre-order from Amazon and will be released on Thursday 22nd June.

Pre-order the Gloria pink trouser suit Barbie doll for £66.99 at Amazon

Pink and gold dress with pink sash President Barbie doll

Amazon

This Barbie's a President. Straight from the new Barbie movie, this Barbie doll is wearing a gorgeous pink and gold dress with a full, satin skirt and off-the-shoulder bodice, which shimmers and catches the light. For jewellery, she is wearing a statement necklace and matching gold earrings, and the look is completed with a pink Presidential sash with a gold tassel.

Buy the Pink and gold dress with pink sash President Barbie doll for £66.99 at Amazon

Collectors fashion pack with three outfits

Amazon

Do you ever have those days where you just don't know what to wear? Well, Barbie does too. But in this fashion pack, you'll get all you need to make sure the ever-fashionable doll never goes out of style.

This collector's pack includes three outfits for your Barbie. These include a blue and white dress with a sweetheart neckline and spotted hair band, a pink gingham look with wide brim hat and pink jewellery, and a pair of pyjamas complete with a hair bow, hair brush and high heels.

Buy the Collectors fashion pack with three outfits for £66.99 at Amazon

Blue plaid matching set and hat Barbie doll

Amazon

This Barbie is dressed in a pink, blue and yellow pastel checkered outfit from the Barbie movie. She is wearing a full-bodied skirt with a tulle netting, paired with a matching blouse and a cropped jacket. For her accessories, Barbie is wearing a matching boater hat in the same print, partnered with her long blonde hair, pearl earrings and blue high heels.

Buy the Blue plaid matching set and hat Barbie doll for £70.10 at Amazon

Pink Corvette convertible Barbie car

John Lewis

We think this is the ultimate Barbie movie collector's item — the pink convertible Corvette. It can be seen in the movie trailer being crashed by Barbie when she realises Ken is hiding in the back seat. Perfect for quick trip around Barbie Land, this retro-inspired Corvette is pink with white accents on the wheels, doors and interiors.

It's perfect for collectors and has a working boot, doors and wheels.

Buy the Pink corvette convertible Barbie car for £134.99 at John Lewis

If you're a merchandise collector check out our guides to the best new Little Mermaid merchandise and best Marvel merchandise.

