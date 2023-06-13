It has been 25 years since the Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha first graced our screens as women in their thirties trying to navigate careers, friendships and their love lives while living in New York City. A quarter of a century, six series, two movies, one spin-off series and a falling out between cast members later, and the franchise is still going strong.

Hello lover! If you couldn't help but wonder why your life doesn't look like Carrie Bradshaw's (we're still waiting for our couture wedding dress to be given to us for free) then you're in luck. The Sex and the City pop up experience is coming to London this summer so you can live out all your most fashionable dreams. For the day at least.

To celebrate the upcoming release of the second series of And Just Like That, the show's spin-off, the pop up event is coming to London for one week only in June 2023.

The event promises to make you feel like you've stepped off the streets of London and straight into bustling Manhattan, where you'll be able to sip on Cosmopolitans, lament your love life in Carrie's apartment and take photos in front of the famous closet.

Find out how to get tickets to the experience which will have you trotting round the city in your highest heels with no concern for how the world's longest walk at Bank station will impact your feet. Just like that!

Buy tickets for the Sex and the City experience for £5.50 from See Tickets

When and where is the Sex and the City pop up experience in London?

The Sex and the City pop up, officially called And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience will be in London for one week from Tuesday 20th June to Sunday 25th June. You can book tickets at 15 minute intervals from 10am to 7pm most days, just make sure you check as the opening times vary.

The experience will take place at 48 Regent Street in the heart of London, and the experience will take between half and hour and an hour.

How much do tickets for the Sex and the City pop up experience cost?

Tickets for the Sex and the City pop up experience will set you back £5.50. You'll need to book for a specific time slot and something to be aware of is that you'll only be admitted for your time slot so make sure you're running on time — not like Carrie when she was opening the New York Stock Exchange.

How to get tickets to the Sex and the City pop up experience

Tickets for the Sex and the City pop up are available now at See Tickets. Tickets are selling like Manolo Blahniks in a sample sale, with some time slots already sold out! We're expecting to see the weekend slots be the most popular so if you're keen to go make sure you check out the less busy times like on weekday mornings. Buy sooner rather than later to make sure you don't miss out.

