We like immersive exhibitions because they offer a new take on the classic art exhibition; you actually feel like you’re inside the artwork with them. But what makes Frameless stand out from the previously mentioned exhibitions is that this one is permanent.

Immersive exhibitions seem to be having a moment in the UK. If it’s not experiencing the masterpieces of Vincent van Gogh, such as Sunflowers and Bedroom in Arles, it’s delving into the remarkable lives of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, and witnessing Spanish artist Salvador Dalí’s most impressive works.

A purpose-built 30,000 square foot venue in Marble Arch is home to Frameless. Inside are four galleries which showcase 42 pieces of art between them from artists such as Paul Cézanne, Wassily Kandinsky, Claude Monet, Canaletto, Rembrandt and Gustav Klimt. It’s a new way to engage with art as when you walk across the floor of the exhibition, various artworks come to life, and each painting has a song to accompany it which has been carefully selected.

Here’s how you can secure tickets to this one-of-a-kind experience.

We were so impressed with the Frameless experience that we included it in our best London art exhibitions guide.

What is Frameless?

Frameless is the biggest immersive digital art experience of its kind in the UK, and our only permanent one. It uses art projection technology to showcase world-renowned pieces of art on the walls of four different galleries.

Gallery One is called Beyond Reality, and it promises to transgress the realms of what we consider ‘real’. Step into a surreal, otherworldly, and dreamlike space as you’re immersed in the artworks of Dalí, Max Ernst, and more.

Gallery Two, also known as Colour in Motion, allows you to interact with each brushstroke and pop of colour in masterpieces by van Gogh, Monet, and other artists.

Gallery Three focuses on The World Around Us. World renowned artists such as Cezanne and Canaletto present the world we live in in subversive ways; from crashing oceans to bustling cities and fiery volcanoes to idyllic countryside, you’ll experience it all in this third gallery.

Gallery Four is The Art of Abstraction – you’ll be submersed in abstract artworks from Kandinsky, Paul Klee, and more.

How long does it take to go through Frameless in London?

We all like to do things at our own pace, whether it’s working, cooking or cleaning (the latter we prefer to do at no pace at all), and this digital art experience is no different. You can visit the galleries in any order you like, and can spend as much or as little time in each one as you prefer.

Although sauntering is encouraged, the Frameless website does say it takes around 90 minutes to visit all four galleries, which is useful for forward planners.

Where is Frameless in London?

Situated on the corner of Hyde Park and a stone’s throw away from March Arch station, you’d struggle to find a location more central than the Frameless one. The address is as follows: Frameless, 6 Marble Arch Place, London, W1H 7AP.

What is the nearest train station to Frameless in London?

There are four underground stations within walking distance to the Frameless exhibition: Marble Arch (one-minute walk away), Bond Street (eight-minute walk), Edgware Road (12-minute walk), and Marylebone (15-minute walk).

If you’re travelling to the experience from outside London, you’ll more than likely come in via the train. The closest National Rail stations are Paddington, Victoria, Marylebone, and Waterloo. We’d recommend getting a bus to the experience from one of these stations, and the Marble Arch bus stop (the closest one to Frameless) is serviced by the following buses: 2, 6, 7, 13, 23, 36, 74, 94, 98, and 137.

How much do Frameless tickets cost?

There are a couple of different ticket options for Frameless in London. There’s the standard tickets which will set you back £12.50 for a child ticket and £19.75 for an adult ticket. You’ll be able to pick a time slot with these tickets, and you must arrive within 30 minutes of your chosen time.

The premium package tickets cost £55 and allow you to visit the exhibition at any time on your chosen day, plus you’ll receive a glass of champagne at the Café Bar – a perfect way to make this experience even more special.

Flexi tickets do exactly what they say on the tin: they’re a flexible version of the standard ticket, meaning you can arrive at any time on your chosen day. Flexi tickets cost £25 each.

There are also accessible and chilled tickets, which include BSL and audio-described tours, as well as more relaxed viewings. These tickets start from £15.

Plus, there’s of course a Frameless gift shop for you to pick up any memorabilia to remember your day with, or to treat a friend or family member who hasn’t been as lucky as you to attend the digital art experience!

How to buy tickets for Frameless in London

Tickets for the Frameless art exhibition are available to buy right now via Ticketmaster and the official Frameless website.

