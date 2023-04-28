Whether the warm weather has prompted you to plan for the summer ahead or you're getting organised for the run up to Christmas, tickets are now available for a whole range of bands for the rest of the year in Birmingham.

There’s nothing that quite beats a night surrounded by your friends, singing at the top of your lungs as your favourite band plays your most-loved song.

The Ticket Factory has tickets for shows across the West Midlands as well as in Birmingham, including in Milton Keynes, Warwick and more.

Birmingham will see a whole range of artists come to the city this summer. This year in particular we’ve seen a resurgence of our favourite bands from the noughties, including JLS and S Club 7 (because there ain’t no party like an S Club party).

Here are the best shows that have recently gone on sale, all happening in Birmingham in 2023.

Shop tickets for Birmingham shows at The Ticket Factory

What shows are on in Birmingham this year?

The Ticket Factory has a whole host of shows available in Birmingham in 2023. Here are some of our favourites:

Best shows to see in Birmingham for 2023

Boxxer Fight Night — Resort World Arena

The Ticket Factory

Boxxer makes its first visit to Birmingham in May which will see the two undefeated boxers Joshua Buatsi and Pawel Stepien go head to head, and could see Buatsi take a step closer to the world title if he emerges victorious. The event, which will also be televised by Sky Sports, is a must-see for Birmingham boxing fans as many of the city’s biggest talents will be displaying their prowess, including Shakan Pitters and Cori Gibbs.

Boxxer Fight Night is taking place on Saturday 6th May, so we’d recommend acting fast to snap up any remaining tickets.

Buy tickets for Boxxer Fight Night from £25.10 at The Ticket Factory

The Chicks — Utilita Arena Birmingham

The Ticket Factory

The Chicks will be bringing the sound of country to Birmingham this summer. The 13-time Grammy Award winning band are heading on a huge world tour in 2023 which kicks off in Oslo, Norway and will make their way to Birmingham on Sunday 2nd July.

More like this

The Chicks, formerly The Dixie Chicks, have experienced some real high and lows since they first shot to fame in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. With their fair share of controversy and political activism, fans will be pleased to see them under their new name performing old and new hits in the UK.

Buy tickets for The Chicks from £58.50 at The Ticket Factory

Maroon 5 — Resorts World Arena

The Ticket Factory

Maroon 5 may well be at a payphone trying to call home this summer as they head round Europe on tour. They’ll be coming to the Resorts World Arena on Tuesday 4th July, where fans will be able to hear songs from their latest album JORDI, as well as their greatest hits.

Maroon 5 kicked things off with a bang with their first album Songs About Jane, released in 2002, which had multiple chart-topping hits including She Will Be Loved and Harder to Breathe. In the two decades since, the band have released another six studio albums with multiple hits, like Moves Like Jagger which is ingrained in the brain of anyone who lived through the summer of 2010.

Buy tickets for Maroon 5 from £64.70 at The Ticket Factory

Jack Whitehall Settle Down, Utilita Arena Birmingham

The Ticket Factory

Jack Whitehall may have hit the big time, but you probably know him best from his roles in shows like Fresh Meat and Bad Education where he made his name. The actor and comedian is heading on a UK tour this summer with dates in Birmingham on Friday 7th July and Saturday 8th July 2023.

Settle Down will be Whitehall's biggest ever stand-up tour to date, following three previously sold-out arena tours. This show promises to be a hilarious one, with Whitehall covering his "attempt at adulting" and foray into settling down.

Buy tickets for Jack Whitehall Settle Down from £42.30 at The Ticket Factory

For more information, including the full list of dates and venues, check out our guide to Jack Whitehall's UK tour.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Werq the World — Utilita Arena Birmingham

The Ticket Factory

October 12th is sure to be a night to remember in Birmingham. That’s because the world’s largest drag show is coming to the city: RuPauls’s Drag Race Werq the World! Fans who sashay to the Utilita Arena Birmingham will be able to see their favourite drag queens from the US series, including seasons 10 and 12 winners Aquaria and Jaida Essence Hall.

Buy tickets for RuPaul’s Drag Race, Werq the World from £42.10 at The Ticket Factory

For the full list of dates and venues check out our guide to the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK tour 2023.

Nashville In Concert — Resorts World Arena

The Ticket Factory

Country music fans, rejoice! Stars of the hit series Nashville are heading on tour in 2023 and will be in Birmingham on Friday 13th October (but we’re sure it won’t be an unlucky evening). The show, which ran from 2012 to 2018, followed fictitious country music stars living in the heart of country music — Nashville, Tennessee.

The tour shows will feature Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio.

Buy tickets for Nashville In Concert from £50.60 at The Ticket Factory

S Club 7 — Utilita Arena Birmingham

The Ticket Factory

S Club 7 will be coming to Birmingham in October as part of their 25th anniversary tour. The tour looks to be going ahead despite the recent, unexpected death of band member Paul Cattermole, which came as a shock to fans earlier this month. The shows will likely be emotional at times, but will be a chance to celebrate what Paul and the band achieved together.

Buy tickets for S Club 7 from £39.30 at The Ticket Factory

Check out our guide to the S Club 7 2023 UK tour with the full list of dates and venues.

JLS — Utilita Arena Birmingham

The Ticket Factory

Everybody in love (with JLS), put your hands up! JLS are playing two dates in Birmingham this autumn as part of their comeback tour. The band will be at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th October.

The band first hit the charts after appearing on The X Factor, missing out on the show’s top spot to Alexandra Burke. With hits like Beat Again and Everybody in Love, the band members went their separate ways in 2013 but announced a reunion in 2020.

Buy tickets for JLS from £39.30 at The Ticket Factory

The Chemical Brothers — Utilita Arena Birmingham

The Ticket Factory

Electric duo The Chemical Brothers will be coming to Birmingham this autumn with a show at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on Friday 3rd November. They’ll be joined by special guest DJ James Holroyd, and fans will be able to enjoy hits like Setting Sun and Out of Control, as well as music from the new album No Reason which is set for release later this year.

Buy tickets for The Chemical Brothers from £39.30 at The Ticket Factory

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds — Utilita Arena Birmingham

The Ticket Factory

To celebrate the release of their forthcoming album Council Skies, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are heading on an arena tour of the UK this winter. They will be in Birmingham on Friday 15th December, which would be a great way to kick off the festive season and relax into Christmas.

The band formed in 2010 following the break up of Noel Gallagher’s band Oasis, which included his brother Liam Gallagher. After a successful Glastonbury show on the Pyramid stage last summer, this is set to be an exciting tour.

Buy tickets for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds from £41 at The Ticket Factory

Read our guide to Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds UK arena tour for the full list of dates and venues.

Check out our Going Out section for all the latest news, including for how to get Soccer Aid tickets and all you need to know about getting SpongeBob The Musical tickets.