How to get Jack Whitehall tickets as comedian embarks on brand new UK tour
Jack Whitehall is heading out on his "most personal" comedy show yet, with 22 shows booked this summer. Here’s how you can get tickets to the Settle Down UK tour.
He’s a big time Disney actor now, but you probably still know him best from Bad Education or Fresh Meat.
This summer, London comedian Jack Whitehall is heading out on a brand new tour of the UK. With 22 shows booked in major venues across the country, the comic will be touring with Settle Down, which he’s calling his "most personal" show yet.
Following the announcement of the tour he said: "It's about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I've got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It's about a foppish man-child's cack-handed attempt at adulting!"
As a constant presence on UK TV, Jack Whitehall’s "attempts at adulting" have been pretty well documented over the years. From his beginnings with comedy on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo to his role as a teacher out of his depth in Bad Education, he quickly became a British star.
From 2017, he really started to make an impact with his Netflix stand-up shows, hosting the BRIT Awards, and the much-loved series Travels with My Father.
To date, Whitehall has performed five stand-up tours, making Settle Down his sixth. Pre-sale for the upcoming tour is going live today and tickets are likely to go fast. Here’s what you need to know.
Buy Jack Whitehall tickets at Ticketmaster
Jack Whitehall UK tour 2023: what are the dates and venues?
Whitehall’s last tour, Stood Up, was a complete sell-out and the UK's largest comedy tour in 2019, so it’s likely that this series of shows will be the same. The comedian will be stopping in London’s O2, Manchester’s AO Arena, Cardiff’s International Arena and much more throughout June and July. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:
- 13th June 2023 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 14th June 2023 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 15th June 2023 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton
- 16th June 2023 – International Centre, Bournemouth
- 17th June 2023 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 18th June 2023 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 19th June 2023 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 20th June 2023 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- 21st June 2023 – AO Arena, Manchester
- 22nd June 2023 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 23rd June 2023 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne
- 24th June 2023 – AO Arena, Manchester
- 25th June 2023 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 4th July 2023 – International Arena, Cardiff
- 5th July 2023 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- 7th July 2023 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 8th July 2023 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 9th July 2023 – International Arena, Cardiff
- 10th July 2023 – International Arena, Cardiff
- 14th July 2023 – The O2, London
- 15th July 2023 – The O2, London
- 16th July 2023 – The O2, London
Jack Whitehall UK tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale for the Settle Down UK tour begins on Wednesday 5th April at 10am. This is for artists and fans who signed up via the tour website.
General sale tickets go live on Thursday 6th April at 10am through Ticketmaster and the Ticket Factory. To help guarantee yourself a spot, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
