This summer, London comedian Jack Whitehall is heading out on a brand new tour of the UK. With 22 shows booked in major venues across the country, the comic will be touring with Settle Down, which he’s calling his "most personal" show yet.

He’s a big time Disney actor now, but you probably still know him best from Bad Education or Fresh Meat.

Following the announcement of the tour he said: "It's about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I've got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It's about a foppish man-child's cack-handed attempt at adulting!"

As a constant presence on UK TV, Jack Whitehall’s "attempts at adulting" have been pretty well documented over the years. From his beginnings with comedy on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo to his role as a teacher out of his depth in Bad Education, he quickly became a British star.

From 2017, he really started to make an impact with his Netflix stand-up shows, hosting the BRIT Awards, and the much-loved series Travels with My Father.

To date, Whitehall has performed five stand-up tours, making Settle Down his sixth. Pre-sale for the upcoming tour is going live today and tickets are likely to go fast. Here’s what you need to know.

Whitehall’s last tour, Stood Up, was a complete sell-out and the UK's largest comedy tour in 2019, so it’s likely that this series of shows will be the same. The comedian will be stopping in London’s O2, Manchester’s AO Arena, Cardiff’s International Arena and much more throughout June and July. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

Jack Whitehall UK tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale for the Settle Down UK tour begins on Wednesday 5th April at 10am. This is for artists and fans who signed up via the tour website.

General sale tickets go live on Thursday 6th April at 10am through Ticketmaster and the Ticket Factory. To help guarantee yourself a spot, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

