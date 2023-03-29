Ever since he wrapped up the first leg of the tour in December 2022, Gervais has continued to book additional dates to meet high levels of demand from fans.

Actor, writer and controversial comic Ricky Gervais has added yet more dates to the 2023 stint of his Armageddon UK tour.

Now, he’s added 14 extra UK shows this spring, with stops in Liverpool, London, Cardiff and more as well as some additional bookings in Europe and the US.

The comedian also recently announced that the Armageddon tour would be appearing on Netflix in the future with the tweet: "Loads of people who couldn’t get tickets asking me if #Armageddon will be on Netflix. The answer is Yes! I will continue touring it throughout 2023 and then it will stream on Netflix around the world in 2024."

Previously, Gervais hadn’t been on tour since 2019 with SuperNature, but now he’s compensating with this extended run of shows, suitable for viewers 16 and over.

As a man who’s been in the comedy business for over 20 years, Gervais has picked up fans from all walks of life. Whether it’s through the cringe-comedy of The Office, the stinging quips of his Golden Globes hosting, or the meaningful commentary in After Life, the comic has proved to be a jack of all trades.

Here’s how you can get yourself a ticket to one of his extra shows.

Ricky Gervais UK tour 2023: when and where are the new shows?

Ricky Gervais is continuing his Armageddon tour in Newcastle next week before heading to St Albans and Manchester. This new set of shows will take place from May onwards, and will include a four-day run at the London Palladium.

Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

Ricky Gervais UK tour 2023: how much do tickets cost?

So far, ticket prices for the Armageddon tour have ranged between £35 and £50 depending on the venue.

Re-sale prices are going for a lot higher because of how quickly tickets have sold, so if you want to guarantee a good price make sure you try and get tickets as they’re released.

Ricky Gervais UK tour 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for Ricky Gervais’s extra dates are on sale now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 29th March). The pre-sale is for O2 Priority customers and will last until 9am on Friday 31st March.

General sale tickets will go up on Friday 31st March at 10am. To grab yourself a spot, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

