How to get tickets to see Iain Stirling in his largest UK tour yet
Comedian and the voice of Love Island Iain Stirling is heading out on a UK-wide tour next March with his new show Relevant. Here’s how to get tickets today.
He’s the voice of Love Island, the writer of the sitcom Buffering, and the former companion of Hacker T Dog – Iain Stirling is a familiar face to all. Now, he’s going on tour next spring with his new stand-up show Relevant.
Pre-sale tickets for the UK-wide tour are live now with 29 shows planned across the country. The Scottish comedian will be coming to major venues, including London’s Hackney Empire and Glasgow’s King’s Theatre, with a routine that’s been described as "extremely funny".
This series of shows will mark Stirling’s biggest tour to date, having last gone on the road with Failing Upwards in 2022. This show aired on Amazon Prime Video and cemented Stirling’s place as the “voice of the British millennial”, giving views on social media, living your best life and awkward social situations.
Iain Stirling started off his performance career at CBBC on Scoop before going on to co-present with everyone’s favourite puppet, Hacker. From there, he started to make waves on the comedy scene with appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe, Taskmaster, and Russell Howard's Good News.
In 2015, he became the voice of Love Island for the first time and has stuck with the reality series ever since. He’s even published a book on the struggles of adulting, Not Ready to Adult Yet: A Totally Ill-informed Guide to Life, and has written his own ITV coming-of-age comedy, Buffering.
So, if you’re ready for laughs and relatable commentary, find out how to see Iain Stirling live now.
Buy Iain Stirling tickets at Ticketmaster
Iain Stirling UK tour 2024: what are the dates and venues?
Stirling’s tour is kicking off in March 2024 and is hitting cities all over the UK. Here’s the full list of dates:
- 20th March 2024 – Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton
- 21st March 2024 – The Leadmill, Sheffield
- 22nd March 2024 – Engine Shed, Lincoln
- 23rd March 2024 – Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
- 24th March 2024 – The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
- 28th March 2024 – Ulster Hall, Belfast
- 29th March 2024 – Vicar Street, Dublin
- 30th March 2024 – Vicar Street, Dublin
- 3rd April 2024 – King’s Theatre, Glasgow
- 4th April 2024 – Whitehall Theatre, Dundee
- 5th April 2024 – Alhambra, Dunfermline
- 6th April 2024 – Music Hall, Aberdeen
- 7th April 2024 – The Lowry, Salford
- 10th April 2024 – The Stables, Milton Keynes
- 11th April 2024 – Palace Theatre, Southend-On-Sea
- 12th April 2024 – Gulbenkian, Canterbury
- 13th April 2024 – Hackney Empire, London
- 14th April 2024 – New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth
- 16th April 2024 – The Cube, Corby
- 17th April 2024 – Playhouse, Norwich
- 18th April 2024 – Corn Exchange, Ipswich
- 19th April 2024 – Town Hall, Cheltenham
- 20th April 2024 – Westlands, Yeovil
- 21st April 2024 – New Theatre, Cardiff
- 24th April 2024 – Corn Exchange, Newbury
- 25th April 2024 – City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds
- 26th April 2024 – Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle upon Tyne
- 27th April 2024 – City Hall, Hull
- 28th April 2024 – Grand Opera House, York
How much do Iain Stirling tickets cost?
Prices for the Iain Stirling tour range between £25 and £28 for stall seats and will change depending on the venue.
When do Iain Stirling UK tour tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale tickets for the Relevant tour are live now, having gone up today at 10am (Wednesday 15th March).
General sale tickets go live at 10am on Thursday 16th March so to guarantee a spot, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Iain Stirling tickets at Ticketmaster
For more great Going Out content, check out the best London theatre shows, the best London comedy shows and the best golf gift experiences.