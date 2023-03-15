Pre-sale tickets for the UK-wide tour are live now with 29 shows planned across the country. The Scottish comedian will be coming to major venues, including London’s Hackney Empire and Glasgow’s King’s Theatre, with a routine that’s been described as "extremely funny".

He’s the voice of Love Island , the writer of the sitcom Buffering , and the former companion of Hacker T Dog – Iain Stirling is a familiar face to all. Now, he’s going on tour next spring with his new stand-up show Relevant.

This series of shows will mark Stirling’s biggest tour to date, having last gone on the road with Failing Upwards in 2022. This show aired on Amazon Prime Video and cemented Stirling’s place as the “voice of the British millennial”, giving views on social media, living your best life and awkward social situations.

Iain Stirling started off his performance career at CBBC on Scoop before going on to co-present with everyone’s favourite puppet, Hacker. From there, he started to make waves on the comedy scene with appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe, Taskmaster, and Russell Howard's Good News.

In 2015, he became the voice of Love Island for the first time and has stuck with the reality series ever since. He’s even published a book on the struggles of adulting, Not Ready to Adult Yet: A Totally Ill-informed Guide to Life, and has written his own ITV coming-of-age comedy, Buffering.

So, if you’re ready for laughs and relatable commentary, find out how to see Iain Stirling live now.

Buy Iain Stirling tickets at Ticketmaster

Stirling’s tour is kicking off in March 2024 and is hitting cities all over the UK. Here’s the full list of dates:

How much do Iain Stirling tickets cost?

Prices for the Iain Stirling tour range between £25 and £28 for stall seats and will change depending on the venue.

When do Iain Stirling UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for the Relevant tour are live now, having gone up today at 10am (Wednesday 15th March).

General sale tickets go live at 10am on Thursday 16th March so to guarantee a spot, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Iain Stirling tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more great Going Out content, check out the best London theatre shows, the best London comedy shows and the best golf gift experiences.