Buffering release date: Cast, plot and trailer for Love Island narrator Iain Stirling’s new ITV sitcom

Iain Stirling is taking his relationship with ITV to the next level. Yes, that’s right: the Love Island narrator has got himself his own TV show, Buffering, which is set to air in 2021.

Buffering was co-created and co-written by Steve Bugeja (winner of the BBC New Comedy Award) and Stirling, and is described by the latter as his “passion project”. The subjects of the show are a group of twenty-somethings navigating the “daily challenges of millennial living”.

Here’s what you need to know.

Buffering ITV release date

Buffering will consist of six half-hour episodes, and is set to air on ITV2 in August 2021. An exact date and time is TBC.

Filming wrapped in March 2021, and in early June, Stirling posted on Instagram: “Years ago (pre pando) I started work on a Sitcom. That sitcom was called Buffering. Years of pitching, writing, redrafting, casting, scoring, filming, acting and COVID safetying later it’s finally finished.”

Buffering trailer

ITV teased a short trailer during an ad break at the Euros, which Stirling has shared on Twitter – writing: “To watch your own sitcom’s debut tele ad is one thing, but for it to be during the Scotland game is something else. Real dream come true stuff. “Buffering” coming to ITV2 this Aug. It’s really good, I worked so hard and have had the best people work on it. So lucky to have the cast and crew we had. And the biggest of shout outs to my co creator @stevebugejacomedy, the real brains of the outfit (I’m the good looking one). Get it watched.”

Buffering cast

Jessie Cave, who plays as Rosie, starred as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter movies. Since then, she’s been in Trollied (as Heather), Glue, Industry, and Black Mirror.

Elena Saurel, who plays Olivia, has previously been seen in Killing Eve, Breeders, Girlfriends and Gold Digger.

Thalia is played by Janine Harouni (Modern Horror Stories, Patrick Melrose, Stand-Up Sketch Show and more), while Robbie is played by Sean Sagar (Monk from Our Girl; Andy from Sticks and Stones; Marco from Fate: The Winx Saga; and Mal from The Gentlemen).

The role of Greg is played by Paul G Raymond, whose credits include Bridgerton (as a cook’s assistant), Starstruck, and Black Mirror. Ashley is played by Rosa Robson, formerly seen in Inside No. 9.

Other co-writers working on the production are Eleanor Tiernan and Christine Robertson. The director is Martin Stirling, the producer is Jane Bell, and the show is made by Avalon.

What is Iain Stirling’s comedy drama Buffering about?

The series follows Iain Stirling’s character, also called Iain, who is a children’s TV presenter. He’s in a “complicated relationship” with TV producer Olivia (Elena Saurel).

Iain’s housemates are Rosie (Jessie Cave), Greg (Paul G Raymond), Ashley (Rosa Robson) and Thalia (Janine Harouni), and we also meet Ashley’s old flame Robbie (Sean Sagar). ITV says the characters “will together face the daily challenges of millennial living. As a generation who have been brought up to believe you must live the perfect life, these friends will discover it’s ok to fail, over and over again.”

Iain Stirling said: “This show has been a passion project for me and Steve for years now so it’s a dream come true to see it get made. I cannot thank ITV2 enough for the faith they have shown in me over the years. Pinch yourself stuff!”

Iain Stirling is a comedian and TV presenter who is also the voice of ITV’s Love Island. His other credits include CelebAbility, The Russell Howard Tour, Taskmaster, and The Dog Ate My Homework. Oh, and he’s married to Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

Steve Bugeja and Stirling have previously collaborated on The Dog Ate My Homework and CelebAbility.

