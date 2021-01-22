When will Bridgerton be back for season 2 on Netflix? Here’s everything we already know

So with Daphne Bridgerton now happily married to the Duke of Hastings, attention now turns to her oldest brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his fortunes on Regency London’s “marriage mart”.

Because – oh yes! – Bridgerton has finally been renewed for season two, to fans’ great excitement.

The hit drama will go into production later this year – and Netflix has indicated that the next chapter in the story will revolve around Anthony, who announced at the end of season one that he was determined to find a wife. But, as he also declared, falling in love has nothing to do with his new mission to marry; in fact, it would be an unnecessary complication.

Here is everything we know about Bridgerton season two so far.

Will there be a second season of Bridgerton?

CONFIRMED: Bridgerton will return for season two.

In announcement in January 2021, the story’s narrator (and famed gossip sheet writer) Lady Whistledown said: “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.”

The show has received rave reviews from critics, including our five-star Bridgerton review, and has been a major hit with fans – consistently hovering around the top of Netflix’s top-ten most watched rankings.

When will Bridgerton season 2 be released?

According to Lady Whistledown, “the incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the spring of 2021.”

So, if they do begin filming in London in late spring 2021 (pandemic permitting), we could reasonably hope for a Bridgerton season two release date in 2022.

As a point of interest, it seems the show is already going into production later than originally intended. Back in February 2020, long before season one had even made its debut on Netflix, production on the second season was already being organised (as spotted in the listings on Production Weekly); it was meant to begin filming in summer 2020.

Of course, then the pandemic struck and producers had to put a pin in their plans… and none of the actors seemed to even know if season two would happen. That’s all changed now the show has the green light!

What will Bridgerton season 2 be about?

Lady Whistledown tells us: “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.

“However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.”

There are multiple books in Julia Quinn’s series of Bridgerton novels, and season one only really covers the first novel: The Duke and I. Now, it seems we’ll be moving on to the second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which focuses on Anthony Bridgerton and a new heroine called Kate Sheffield.

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen revealed on NBC’s The Today Show: “We have a bunch of new characters we are going to be introducing. Anthony is going to have a love interest next season, and I think it’s going to be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show.”

The shift in focus towards Anthony is far from unexpected.

Van Dusen previously told Collider: “The first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure.”

Phoebe Dynevor also told Harper’s Bazaar: “If we’re sticking to the books, it’s sort of Anthony’s turn now.”

But that doesn’t mean Daphne (Dynevor) and her husband Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) will be completely sidelined – despite the fact that, in the books, they become more minor characters from now on.

Dynevor said: “There’s no such thing as a happy ending, is there? I think love’s always shifting and changing. So who knows? I’d like to see what happens next. And also, I’d like to see Daphne get involved in Anthony’s love life since he was so involved in hers.”

Regé-Jean Page has also suggested there is more to explore in Simon and Daphne’s story, telling tvguide.com: “I’m not sure I believe in paradise. I know that the romance genre generally does — part of the deal is that you get a happy ending. But as far as continuing to explore characters, I think that love is an evolving thing. It’s a living, breathing thing that needs tending, that needs looking after, that needs mending when it gets worn or torn.

“They get married very young. They still have a lot of growing to do. They have a lot to do, and I think it’ll always be fun to watch them do that together.”

The actor then told OprahMag.com: “I think there are a lot of good stories to be told in this world. There’s a plethora of characters and each of those characters has cousins, uncles, and dogs, and I think people enjoy exploring all of those depths and nooks and crannies.”

Speaking of which: season two would be able to pick off where things left off with several plots and sub-plots. The Bridgerton season one finale certainly leaves plenty of unanswered questions, and hints at more to come – with the voiceover from “Lady Whistledown” (voiced by Julie Andrews) telling viewers at the end of the episode: “Of course, there are other endings that will offer new beginnings.”

We’d hopefully find out more about the heir to the Featherington estate, after the untimely death of Lord Featherington (Ben Miller). And fans will be wondering how this affects the fortunes of Penelope and her two sisters.

As for of Penelope, will she ever make her feelings known to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton)? And will Eloise (Claudia Jessie) enter the marriage market despite her reluctance? And will Benedict (Luke Thompson) continue to explore his sexuality and his passion for art?

What happens in the second Bridgerton book?

In the second book, Lady Whistledown assumes that “London’s most elusive bachelor” and “consummate rake” Anthony Bridgerton has no plans to marry – but she’s wrong. And she changes her tune somewhat quickly.

As the blurb for Julia Quinn’s second Bridgerton novel tells us, “Anthony Bridgerton hasn’t just decided to marry – he’s even chosen a wife! The only obstacle is his intended’s older sister, Kate Sheffield – the most meddlesome woman ever to grace a London ballroom. The spirited schemer is driving Anthony mad with her determination to stop the betrothal, but when he closes his eyes at night, Kate is the woman haunting his increasingly erotic dreams.

“Contrary to popular belief, Kate is quite sure that reformed rakes do not make the best husbands – and Anthony Bridgerton is the most wicked rogue of them all. Kate is determined to protect her sister – but she fears her own heart is vulnerable. And when Anthony’s lips touch hers, she’s suddenly afraid she might not be able to resist the reprehensible rake herself…”

Bridgerton season 2 cast: who is returning?

Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) will no longer be the show’s main characters, now that their conflict is resolved and they’re happily making babies at Clyvedon Castle.

But we expect them both to return as characters in season two – although Van Dusen wouldn’t 100% confirm their return, simply saying: “I hope so. They are the Duke and Duchess now, but in my mind they will always be Bridgertons, and I think they will always be a part of the show.”

We also expect the Bridgerton cast for season two to include Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown, as well as Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) in an even more central role than before.

And we’d expect the return of actors including Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), and the rest of the core cast including Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, and Polly Walker.

Penelope Featherington actress Nicola Coughlan has said she wants to return for Bridgerton season two, saying: “I’d love to go on that journey with her, to see how she’s changed. I’d really love to come back because I feel like we’ve just scratched the surface. And because there’s such a huge cast in this show, there’s so much more of all the characters.”

It remains to be seen whether Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) reemerges in the story, having married her dead lover’s brother so that her unborn child could be born in wedlock. The two were last seen driving away from Featherington House.

But one person who won’t be back is Ben Miller, who played Lord Featherington. Or should we say, the late Lord Featherington.

Netflix will also need to announce several new additions to the cast – including actresses to play sisters Edwina and Kate Sheffield, and their mother Mary Sheffield.

Who will play Kate Sheffield?

That remains to be seen!

In the novel, Kate Sheffield is almost 21 and only just making her debut on the marriage mart, alongside her younger half-sister Edwina (17 years old) – because the Sheffields, who come from out of town, can only afford to properly do the “season” once.

As the Julia Quinn writes, Kate had “known from the outset that she wasn’t the sort who would capture the attention of the ton. She wasn’t pretty enough to overcome her lack of dowry, and she’d never learned to simper and mince and walk delicately, and do all those things other girls seemed to know how to do in the cradle.”

She is described as having “plain brown hair and eyes”, and being on the tall side.

Edwina, by contrast, is much more petite, with “buttery-coloured hair” and “startlingly pale blue eyes”, and she’s considered incredibly attractive.

The Bridgerton books in order

The books in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series are:

Book 1 – The Duke & I. Covered by season one of the Netflix drama.

Book 2 – The Viscount Who Loved Me. The tale of the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, and his romance with a woman called Kate Sheffield (elder sister of the woman he’s actually meant to be marrying).

Book 3 – An Offer from a Gentleman. This book is about Benedict Bridgerton, and it’s a bit of a Cinderella story with the bewitching Sophie Beckett, an earl’s daughter relegated to the role of a servant by her stepmother.

Book 4 – Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The fourth book in the series is all about Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Book 5 – To Sir Phillip, With Love. It’s Eloise’s turn to be the main character. At this point she’s described as a “spinster” (rude!), and marriage is on the cards with a man called Sir Phillip Crane. But are they right for each other after all?

Book 6 – When He Was Wicked. We’re getting to the younger Bridgerton siblings now, and book six covers the story of Michael Stirling and Francesca Bridgerton.

Book 7 – It’s In His Kiss. This book covers Hyacinth Bridgerton, Gareth St Clair, and a mysterious diary written in Italian.

Book 8 – On the Way to the Wedding. Finally, it’s the turn of second youngest child, Gregory Bridgerton, to find love.

And after that… there are a few Bridgerton spin-offs, too! Julia Quinn wrote a collection of eight “2nd Epilogues” and a novella about the family’s matriarch Violet Bridgerton, published under the title The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After.

The author also wrote a couple more novellas featuring the character Lady Whistledown: ’36 Valentines’ and ‘The First Kiss’ were published in the anthology collections The Further Observations of Lady Whistledown and Lady Whistledown Strikes Back.

How many seasons of Bridgerton will there be?

Showrunner Chris Van Dusen has already suggested that there could be eight seasons of Bridgerton (just like there are eight novels in the series), each focused on a different Bridgerton sibling: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth.

But nothing is set in stone! The TV series has already deviated somewhat from the novels by introducing later romance storylines – such as “Polin” (Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton) – into season one. Let’s see what happens…