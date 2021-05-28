Bridgerton casts Rupert Evans as Edmund Bridgerton for season 2

The Man in the High Castle star Rupert Evans is joining the cast of Bridgerton season two as Edmund Bridgerton, the family’s late patriarch.

Evans will star in the upcoming season as Daphne, Eloise and the other Bridgerton children’s father Edmund, a loving and devoted husband “whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children”.

“He’s also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life,” Netflix teases.

Evans is best know for playing Frank Frink in Amazon Prime Video’s The Main in the High Castle, and for his roles in Charmed, The Village and miniseries Emma.

Production on Bridgerton’s second season is currently underway, with the upcoming episodes focusing on the family’s eldest son, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his search for a wife.

Evans isn’t the only new star to join season two’s exciting cast. Netflix revealed earlier this year that Sex Education’s Simone Ashley would be introduced as Kate Sharma, a debutante who catches Anthony’s eye when she makes begins attending balls with her younger half-sister Edwina.

The series won’t be stopping there, as Netflix recently renewed hit period drama Bridgerton for a third and fourth season, with Jess Brownell set to take over at showrunner.