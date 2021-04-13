Netflix renews Bridgerton for seasons 3 and 4

Fans of Bridgerton will be delighted with today’s news as Netflix confirms the hit series has been renewed for seasons three and four.

There are a total of eight novels in Julia Quinn’s book series on which Bridgerton is based, meaning there is no shortage of storylines for the Netflix show to continue to delve into. In fact, showrunner Chris Van Dusen has already talked about the potential of bringing eight seasons of Bridgerton to Netflix.

As is the case with the books, the second series will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the family’s eldest brother, with Simone Ashley also joining the Bridgerton cast as his headstrong love interest Kate Sharma.

Bridgerton season one is available to stream on Netflix, while season two's release date hasn't yet been confirmed.