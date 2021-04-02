Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page will not appear in season 2

Bridgerton fans will be sad to learn that breakout star Regé-Jean Page won’t appear in season two.

Netflix confirmed the news earlier today (2nd April) via their Bridgerton Twitter account.

An image that looked like a page from Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers explained the Duke’s wife Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) will appear in season two.

“Dearest Readers,” the post started. “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we big adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’d presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.

“Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown,” the post ended.

The simple explanation behind Page’s exit can be found in the original Bridgerton books. The Duke of Hastings has a significantly smaller role from here on out.

There are eight books in the series, and each have a different lead, so it makes sense Simon’s story has come to an end.

Speaking of his departure, Page said in an Instagram post: “The ride of a life time. It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too.

“Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”

The rest of the Bridgerton cast is yet to be confirmed in full.

