Bridgerton showrunner talks potential for 8 seasons of hit Netflix show

The showrunner behind Netflix’s Bridgerton wants to make eight seasons of the romantic period drama.

Advertisement

The glossy new streaming series was the breakout star of the festive period, earning legions of fans with its charming story set at the heart of Regency era London.

There’s no official word yet on whether Bridgerton will return for a second season, although it has been the number one series on Netflix since it debuted, making its odds of renewal relatively strong.

But showrunner Chris Van Dusen sees the show as much more than a mere two-parter, suggesting in a recent interview that it could run for as many as eight seasons – one for each of the siblings in the eponymous family.

“I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon,” Van Dusen told Collider. “But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure.”

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

He went on to say that he “would love” the show to continue for eight seasons, which would offer fans a complete adaptation of the eight Bridgerton novels written by author Julia Quinn.

While it appears that plot details for the possible second season are still being ironed out, Van Dusen did reveal which characters are of particular interest to the writing team.

He added: “It’s interesting. I think it’s too early to tell right now. I think that we’re along for the ride of Daphne and Simon’s love story this first season. And, I think we’ve done some work in season one to set up other characters.

“We really dig into Anthony’s love story. We’re really exploring Benedict as well, and Collin, and Eloise relationship. I think it’s a deep well of story for us to explore.”

Bridgerton arrived on Netflix on Christmas Day and made a big splash on the streaming platform, with a stellar line-up that includes Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey and the voice of Julie Andrews in the Bridgerton cast.

Advertisement

Bridgerton is now available to stream on Netflix. The Bridgerton novels are available to purchase on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.