How to read the Bridgerton books in order

Ever since Shonda Rhimes’ romantic drama Bridgerton landed on Netflix last Christmas, the world has been obsessed with the steamy period saga and the gripping love lives of the titular family living in Regency London.

Advertisement

Based on Julia Quinn’s books of the same name, the first series of Bridgerton gave us the love story of debutante Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the dashing Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

With seasons two, three and four officially commissioned by Netflix, we can expect to learn more about the Bridgerton children’s search for love in due course.

If you simply can’t wait for the period drama to return to Netflix, be sure to check out the source material – Quinn’s successful series of Bridgerton books.

Whether you want to read them in release order or chronological order, we have your back – scroll down for our guide on how to read the Bridgerton novel series.

Bridgerton books: release order

Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series begins with The Duke and I, published in 2000, and ends with On the Way to the Wedding, published in 2006 about Gregory Bridgerton – although there’s an epilogue, The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After, focussing on Violet Bridgerton.

There is also a separate series of Lady Whistledown anthologies, written by Julia Quinn alongside authors Suzanne Enoch, Karen Hawkins and Mia Ryan, focussing on Lady Whistledown’s gossip columns.

Bridgerton books: chronological order

Netflix

Each book in the Bridgerton series focuses on the romantic exploits of one of the family’s children – starting with Daphne Bridgerton in the first novel, The Duke and I.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The main Bridgerton series was released in chronological order, however the Lady Whistledown spin-off novellas slot in throughout.

Advertisement

The first series of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now. We are still waiting for a season two release date. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. You can also visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.