How to read the Bridgerton books in order
Can't wait for season 2 to come out? Here's our guide to how Lady Whistledown would want you to read the Julia Quinn novels.
Published:
Ever since Shonda Rhimes’ romantic drama Bridgerton landed on Netflix last Christmas, the world has been obsessed with the steamy period saga and the gripping love lives of the titular family living in Regency London.
Based on Julia Quinn’s books of the same name, the first series of Bridgerton gave us the love story of debutante Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the dashing Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).
With seasons two, three and four officially commissioned by Netflix, we can expect to learn more about the Bridgerton children’s search for love in due course.
If you simply can’t wait for the period drama to return to Netflix, be sure to check out the source material – Quinn’s successful series of Bridgerton books.
Whether you want to read them in release order or chronological order, we have your back – scroll down for our guide on how to read the Bridgerton novel series.
Bridgerton books: release order
Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series begins with The Duke and I, published in 2000, and ends with On the Way to the Wedding, published in 2006 about Gregory Bridgerton – although there’s an epilogue, The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After, focussing on Violet Bridgerton.
- The Duke and I (2000)
- The Viscount Who Loved Me (2000)
- An Offer From a Gentleman (2001)
- Romancing Mister Bridgerton (2002)
- To Sir Phillip, With Love (2003)
- When He Was Wicked (2004)
- It’s In His Kiss (2005)
- On the Way to the Wedding (2006)
- The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After (2013)
There is also a separate series of Lady Whistledown anthologies, written by Julia Quinn alongside authors Suzanne Enoch, Karen Hawkins and Mia Ryan, focussing on Lady Whistledown’s gossip columns.
Bridgerton books: chronological order
Each book in the Bridgerton series focuses on the romantic exploits of one of the family’s children – starting with Daphne Bridgerton in the first novel, The Duke and I.
The main Bridgerton series was released in chronological order, however the Lady Whistledown spin-off novellas slot in throughout.
- The Duke and I (April 1813).
Covered by season one of the Netflix drama, Book One follows the love story of Daphne Bridgerton and The Duke of Hastings.
- The Viscount Who Loved Me (1814)
Book Two looks at the story of Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, and his romance with Kate Sheffield, the older sister of the woman he was actually planning to marry.
- The Further Observations of Lady Whistledown (1814)
Lady Whistledown’s observations in the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day 1814.
- An Offer From a Gentleman (1815)
Following Benedict Bridgerton, Book Three is a Cinderella-esque story about his crush on Sophie Beckett, an earl’s daughter who is cruelly treated by her stepmother.
- Lady Whistledown Strikes Back (May 1816)
Another anthology series, this novella takes a peek at Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers in May 1816.
- Romancing Mister Bridgerton (1824)
Book Four tells the long love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.
- To Sir Phillip, With Love (1824)
We finally get to Eloise Bridgerton, who is expected to marry Sir Phillip Crane – but is it the right choice?
- When He Was Wicked (1824)
Now onto the younger Bridgerton siblings, Book Six looks at Francesca Bridgerton and her romance with Michael Stirling.
- It’s In His Kiss (1825)
This novel looks at Hyacinth Bridgerton and Gareth St Clair.
- On the Way to the Wedding (1827)
The second youngest Bridgerton child finally gets a romance of his own in On the Way to the Wedding.
- The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After
The final epilogue in the series, focussing on the family’s matriarch Violet Bridgerton.