Which book is Bridgerton season 2 based on?

Sex Education's Simone Ashley and Alex Rider's Charithra Chandran have joined the Bridgerton cast for its brand new season to play sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma – the latest arrivals on London's debutante scene who find themselves stuck in a love triangle with the eldest Bridgerton brother.

Dearest reader: season 2 of Bridgerton has finally arrived on Netflix, with the period drama turning its attention to the second love story of the franchise: that of Anthony Bridgerton.

While we know season 1 was based on the first book in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book series The Duke and I, which book is season 2 based on? And how much does the TV show differ from the original source material?

Here's everything you need to know about the Bridgerton books that inspired season 2 – otherwise, check out how you can read them in order.

What book is season 2 of Bridgerton based on?

Bridgerton's second season is based on Julia Quinn's 2000 novel The Viscount Who Loved Me – which is also the title of season 2's final episode.

The novel is the second in Quinn's Bridgerton book series and like the TV show, focuses on Anthony Bridgerton's search for a wife.

In the book, Anthony meets Edwina Sheffield (who is named Edwina Sharma in the Netflix series), the diamond of the season, and he sets out to marry her – however, he has to deal with her headstrong sister Kate.

If you'd like to read the Bridgerton books in order, you should start with The Duke and I (which is what season 1 is based on) before reading The Viscount Who Loved Me, followed by An Offer from a Gentleman, Romancing Mister Bridgerton and the other novels in the series.

How does the book differ from the TV show?

**Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 2**

While Bridgerton season 2 roughly follows the book, it does deviate from the novel's plotline around the bee sting scene.

Still dealing with trauma after witnessing his father die from a bee sting years earlier, Anthony begins to panic when Kate is stung and he tries to save her in a way that looks incredibly inappropriate from an outsider's perspective. To avoid scandal, Anthony is forced to marry Kate and they slowly fall in love during their marriage.

In the TV show however, Kate is strung by a bee and Anthony panics, however Kate calms him down and they share an intense moment together – although it isn't seen by anybody else. Despite continuing to share these longing looks and sexually tense moments, Anthony proposes to Edwina and the pair almost marry. However, Edwina abandons Anthony at the altar after witnessing the chemistry between him and her sister.

Bridgerton season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

You can buy The Viscount Who Loved Me and the Bridgerton book series on Amazon.