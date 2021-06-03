Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor on how Rege-Jean Page’s character’s presence will feature in season 2

Phoebe Dynevor has revealed exactly how Bridgerton season two will approach Regé-Jean Page’s departure from the series – and whether that will impact Daphne and the Duke’s story.

Page, who played Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, in the Bridgerton cast, left the show after the first season, revealing that his role in the Netflix period drama had always been pitched to him as a one-season arc.

However, viewers will be relieved to know that the actor’s departure doesn’t spell disaster for Daphne and Simon’s love story.

“I think he’ll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we’ll see the baby,” Phoebe Dynevor recently told The Wrap. “And we’ll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton Family.”

The series, based on the bestselling books, was always going to focus on another Bridgerton sibling in its second season, but viewers were still caught off-guard by Page’s exit.

“I think it was unexpected for both of us [herself and Page] how big the show got and the ownership that people have over the characters, which is brilliant and amazing in so many ways,” Dynevor said. “But we’re also both working actors and we’re just plodding along. I think it’s just funny, but also lovely, that people feel so close to them both. It’s such a compliment and it’s lovely. And I can’t wait to see what Regé does next in his career.”

Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix.