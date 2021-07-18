Bridgerton season 2 suffers production shut down after second COVID-19 case in one week

Filming on Bridgerton season two has been halted indefinitely after someone working on the period drama tested positive for coronavirus, Netflix has confirmed.

This is the second COVID-19 case the series has suffered in the past week, having also shut down last Thursday after a crew member came down with the illness.

Bridgerton resumed production roughly 24 hours later, but this latest incident might take longer to recover from, with work being put on hold “indefinitely” according to Deadline.

The identity of the latest person to contract the virus has not been confirmed by Netflix, but the unspecified length of the delay has led some to speculate it could be a member of the Bridgerton cast.

The individual is now isolating, having been identified by Netflix‘s proactive testing practice, with the infection coming at a time when cases of coronavirus in the UK are soaring.

52,000 cases were reported on Friday, the highest number since January, with the particularly contagious Delta variant considered a driving factor behind the rise.

Nevertheless, the UK is set to drop all lockdown restrictions from Monday 19th July, which could well make it difficult for the numerous film and television projects based here to keep the virus off set.

Filming on the second season of Bridgerton commenced in March 2020 and will see the series shift focus to follow the romantic exploits of Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in Regency era England.

The first season’s star Phoebe Dynevor will return, although Regé-Jean Page’s love interest Duke of Hastings will not be joining her, after Netflix announced his departure from the series earlier this year.

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.