Bridgerton season 2 resumes production after COVID case halted filming

Netflix period drama Bridgerton has reportedly resumed production today after filming was halted when a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Safety protocols were in place and everyone involved in the Emmy-nominated series was tested, while the person impacted is now isolating.

Following the detection of a positive COVID-19 case on the production, filming was immediately paused to allow for an isolated round of testing of everyone involved in the series.

RadioTimes.com understands no one in the Bridgerton cast has been affected.

Filming for the second season began in May this year and, while there’s been no word on the official release date yet, it would make sense for Netflix to be eyeing a winter 2022 release following the show’s Christmas debut last year.

The show has received rave reviews from critics, including our five-star Bridgerton review, and has been a major hit with fans – over 82 million households streamed the Shonda Rhimes series within the first 28 days.

Bridgerton is still consistently hovering around the top of Netflix’s top 10 most watched rankings but the series’ producers won’t be resting on their laurels for season two.

Fan favourite Regé-Jean Page won’t be reprising his role as the Duke but it seems that the streamer is pulling out all the stops to make up for his absence, with new castings and the announcement that Rupert Evans has joined the cast as Edmund Bridgerton – Violet’s late husband and the family patriarch.

Bridgerton showrunner Van Dusen also recently teased season two, telling Deadline that he’s currently editing the first two episodes.

“I don’t think people are going to be ready,” he said. “It’s everything people love so much about the first season but more.”

Bridgerton season one is streaming now on Netflix.