After meeting the perfect Edwina Sharma (played by new Bridgerton cast member Charithra Chandran) at the first ball of the season, he becomes determined to court her – however, he has to win over Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), her headstrong sister with whom he has undeniable chemistry, if he has plans to marry Edwina.

The second season of Bridgerton arrived on Netflix today, with the family's eldest son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) stepping into the show's spotlight as he sets out to find a wife.

While Netflix has only just released season 2 today, it's hard not to binge all eight episodes, especially if you haven't read the original Julia Quinn books– and if you're slightly confused about the season's ending, then we have you covered.

Here's everything you need to know about the ending of Bridgerton season 2, from who Anthony ends up with to what happens with the Featheringtons.

Does Kate survive her riding accident?

The penultimate episode of season 2 ends with Kate (Simone Ashley) riding through the rain and falling off her horse when it fails to jump over a log. Luckily, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) is chasing after her and carries her unconscious body back to her house, calling for a doctor and becoming overwhelmed by the thought of her dying.

While Kate is unconscious for some time, having hit her head on a rock when she fell from her horse, she does eventually wake up and doesn't seem to have sustained any brain damage.

Do Anthony and Kate end up together?

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

When Kate wakes up after her accident, Anthony goes to visit her and proposes but she turns him down, explaining that she plans on returning to India, with Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) having promised to sponsor her mother and sister for another season in the ton.

Kate and Edwina (Charithra Chandran) decide to go to Featherington's ball for one last evening of fun before Kate moves back to India, however Edwina tells her to start doing things for herself as she shouldn't feel the need to put her family first.

At the ball, Anthony asks Kate to dance and the other guests notice their electric chemistry, with the Queen putting an end to scandalous rumours by telling everyone that she called off the wedding between Anthony and Edwina after changing her mind about the couple – "a fact Lady Whistledown must have missed".

When the dance ends, Kate runs off and Anthony goes to find her, telling her that he's loved her since he first met her and asks her again to marry him again. She returns his feelings and says: "You do know there never will be a day where you do not vex me," with him replying: "Is that a promise, Miss Sharma?" They then kiss as fireworks shoot across the sky.

The season ends with Anthony and Kate joining the other Bridgertons for another game of croquet, with the couple having married and Kate now officially Viscountess Bridgerton.

Does Eloise find out who Lady Whistledown is?

After Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) saves Eloise (Claudia Jessie) from the wrath of the Queen after exposing her connections to a radical feminist group in the Lady Whistledown gossip sheet, Eloise becomes even more determined to figure out who the anonymous writer is.

Worried about Eloise discovering Lady Whistledown is her, Penelope scolds her friend for becoming obsessed with Lady Whistledown and tells her to stop working alongside Theo if she doesn't want to disgrace her family any further.

After ending her potential romance with Theo (Calam Lynch), Eloise attends the Featheringtons' ball and tells Penelope that she's stopped looking into Lady Whistledown, however when she's surprised by Penelope gossiping about other people at the ball, she secretly heads up to her bedroom.

When Penelope retires for the night, having just overheard Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) say he didn't see her in a romantic way, she finds Eloise in her bedroom, which has been turned upside down. Eloise tells her that she's deduced that she is the person behind Lady Whistledown, having worked out that she's a wallflower because she's able to collect gossip, she was one of the only people who would have known about Miss Thompson's pregnancy (from season 1) and how she worked with Madame Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale) because Eloise had already dismissed her as a suspect.

When Penelope admits it is in fact her, Eloise says that she never wants to speak to her again, blaming her for her family's fall from grace.

What happens to Jack Featherington?

Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington and Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Season 2 saw the arrival of Jack Featherington (Rupert Young) – the cousin of Archibald Featherington (Ben Miller), who arrived in town to take over the household following Lord Featherington's death.

Unfortunately, he soon breaks the news to Portia (Polly Walker) that he is completely broke after his mining business in America produced nothing valuable and so he is unable to save the family, who are still dealing with the debt Archibald left them with before his death.

Having tricked Jack into proposing to Prudence (Bessie Carter) before learning that he is destitute, Portia conspires with Jack to con other members of the ton out of their money by asking them to invest in his secretly-defunct mine in America.

However, after Colin Bridgerton works out that the jewels from his mine are indeed fake by smashing the necklace he gave to Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen), Jack is disgraced and despite kissing him earlier that night, Portia tells him to leave London. She tells him that she's always put her family first and that she'll claim she was duped by the fraudster.

Jack leaves town and Portia breaks off the engagement between him and her daughter Prudence.