Season 2 is set to explore the love life of the eldest Bridgerton son – Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) – and his search for a wife as he's helped by his sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor). However, viewers will notice that the Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett, played by Regé-Jean Page, is missing from the brand new episodes.

The second season of Bridgerton arrives on Netflix today (24th March), with fans looking forward to seeing the high society family return to the ton for yet another debutante season.

Here's everything you need to know about Regé-Jean Page's absence and why he chose to leave the show.

Why isn't Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton season 2?

Netflix announced in April last year that Regé-Jean Page would not be returning to Bridgerton for season 2, saying in a statement in the style of Lady Whistledown: "While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.

"We’ll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family," the streamer continued. "Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

Page addressed his exit in an Instagram post shortly afterwards, writing: "The ride of a life time. It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too.

"Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

On why he decided to leave the show, Page told Variety that the short-term commitment of the role of Simon Bassett appealed to him when signing on to take part.

"It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page said whilst recounting conversations with Shondaland producers. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."

As for whether Page was written out of season 2 or he chose to leave, the star of upcoming film The Gray Man told GQ that he "respectfully exited".

"I didn’t want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out," he added.

How does season 2 address the Duke's absence?

Regé-Jean Page may not appear in season 2 but fans needn't worry – The Duke hasn't been killed off!

Simon is referred to throughout the season, with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) visiting her family in Mayfair and regularly talking about her husband, who is too busy with business on the estate to visit with her.

Page hasn't ruled out a cameo by the Duke, however, with the actor telling GQ: "Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?"