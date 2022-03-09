Bridgerton season 2 trailer teases steamy new romance for Anthony

This season will focus on the eldest Bridgerton sibling Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and his quest to find a suitable wife.

The wait for Bridgerton season 2 is almost over and Netflix has just released a brand-new trailer - with some tantalising teases for what's to come.

When Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India, Anthony begins to court Edwina. Kate decides to do everything in her power to stop the union, but her verbal sparring with Anthony yields... unexpected results.

Check out the full trailer below.

It looks like we're set for a truly steamy love triangle. Judging by this tease, it seems the series is set to be as romantic and scandalous as ever, even without Regé-Jean Page's Duke of Hastings.

Other plots this season are set to include the Featheringtons welcoming the newest heir to their estate, while Nicola Coughlan's Penelope continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elsewhere, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), Eloise Bridgerton (Ruth Jessie) and Lady Featherington (Polly Walker) are among the confirmed returning cast members.

And although it was previously announced that he wouldn't appear this time out, a previous interview with GQ suggested Regé-Jean Page might actually appear in some capacity after all, so don't rule anything out just yet.

The series has also already been renewed for a third and fourth season, so there's plenty more romance inspired by Julia Quinn's novels in store.

Read more:

Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix, with the second season due to land on Friday 25th March 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.