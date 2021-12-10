Bridgerton star Ben Miller hints at “possible” return in season 2

Last Christmas, we got our fair share of drama and gossip from Lady Whistledown and the Bridgerton ton.

The Netflix period drama went on to be one of the most successful shows on the streaming service ever, with seemingly everyone sitting down to catch up on all the Regency era scandal.

Perhaps one of the biggest shocks in season one was the untimely death of Lord Featherington, played by Ben Miller.

The Featherington family undoubtedly struggled through the season, mainly on account of their father’s gambling addiction which left them with fairly low prospects.

But ultimately, his addiction was out of control, and it eventually took the life of Archibald when some pretty nasty bookies caught up with him.

However, is that actually the last we’ve seen of Lord Featherington? Maybe not, according to Miller.

When asked if he could return to Bridgerton in a similar way to his comeback in Death in Paradise (when his character was also dead), Miller explained exclusively to RadioTimes.com: “It’s possible, yeah.

“Coming back to Death in Paradise, I remember I said to the producer, ‘I’m pretty sure I had an icepick stuck in my chest.’ He said, ‘Don’t you worry, we’ve got our way around it.’ And yeah, sure enough, I managed to get back and I loved the episode of Death in Paradise.

“So yeah, everything’s possible. I hope they don’t wait for 10 seasons of Bridgerton to get to this!”

Speaking about his time on Bridgerton filming season one, Miller reflected on the scale of the series, telling us: “The whole Bridgerton thing was absolutely surreal, sort of beginning to end. It was the most enormous TV show. I mean, the most enormous production I’ve ever seen or been involved in. It was like shooting three big feature films at the same time.

“It was extraordinary, because I think I was, like, number 96 on the cast list. There were 300 supporting artists that had about five outfits each bespoke made for them. I’ve never seen anything like it, there was a warehouse. An aircraft hangar full of costumes, just like rows and rows of handmade costumes. It was the weirdest thing ever.”

Miller will be on screens again this Christmas – this time though he’s taking part in All Star Musicals, set to air on ITV on Boxing Day.

He’ll take to the stage to impress musical theatre legends alongside fellow contestants such as Fern Britton, Gyles Brandreth and Catherine Tyldesley.

All Star Musicals At Christmas will air this Boxing Day at 8pm on ITV and from 7am on ITV Hub.